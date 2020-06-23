Despite guidelines, South Boston Speedway plans to host fans for Saturday's race

“During our gradual reopening process, we must keep up the vigilance that got us to this point,” Spillmann wrote. “Avoiding crowds where social distancing is difficult and where others may not be adhering to the mask requirement is another recommendation to prevent infection with COVID-19.”

Northam delivered a similar message during his briefing on Tuesday.

“I want to reiterate that everyone should continue to take this pandemic very seriously,” he said. “Cases are on the rise in many other states, as I said previously. I do not want to see that happen in our commonwealth. Be cautious, and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and the people around you.”

Olivia Epps, the executive assistant to the Halifax County administrator, said on Monday that the county had no official stance on whether or not it was a good idea for the racetrack to host a crowd, saying South Boston Speedway is a private entity and can determine the feasibility of reopening on its own.

Danville-based driver Peyton Sellers, who placed first and third in two late model features on June 13 at a fan-less Dominion Raceway, said on Friday that he supported and understood the decision to allow fans at South Boston.