Driver continues battle for Hornets title at SBS

Kevin Currin is enjoying a good season in the Virginia State Police HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway.

The two-time division champion has won two of the last three races, has won three of his six starts for the season and recorded six top-five finishes. He sits in third place in the division point standings entering the 20-lap Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division race that will be part of the Billy’s A/C Service Night event July 16 at South Boston Speedway.

Currin is seven points behind second-place driver Steven Layne and 14 points down to division leader Jason DeCarlo despite having competed in one less race than the top two drivers.

A mechanical failure prevented Currin from being able to start the April 2 event, leaving him with no points for that event. Since that time, Currin has battled his way back to get into contention for the title.

With four races remaining in the season for the division including the Billy’s A/C Service Night event July 16, Currin is not about to give up on his hopes of winning a third championship.

“We’re going to scratch and do what we can do,” Currin remarked. “We’re not giving up. We’re going to keep fighting. Probably, the only way we know we have a shot [at the championship] is if Jason [DeCarlo] and Steven [Layne] have a bad night. That race where we didn’t get any points really hurt us.”

Not only did that mechanical failure hurt Currin’s chances of winning a third championship, it also broke a streak he was very proud of.

“That one race where the car wouldn’t crank really killed us,” Currin said. “I had started every Hornets Division race here at South Boston Speedway up to that point. That race kind of kicked us down, but we haven’t given up.”

Despite that one unfortunate circumstance, Currin feels good about his season.

“We’ve had a real good season,” Currin noted. “Considering the three wins and the top-three finishes we’ve had, it has been good.”

The Chase City resident has typically been strong over the second half of a season. That is evident this season with his two victories over his last three starts.

“I reckon I like a hot, greasy track versus the early part of the season when everything is cool,” Currin remarked with a smile. “I guess that is just more my style.”

With a good deal of momentum behind him, Currin feels he can win more races before the season ends.

“I’m hoping to get at least one or two more wins before the season ends,” Currin said. “The biggest thing we can do now is go for wins and see how the points fall.”

A six-race card is set for the July 16 event. Twin 50-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division headline the night’s action. A 50-lap race is set for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races are on tap for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race is set for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Learn more online at southbostonspeedway.com.