Driver's season mirrors successful 2021 campaign, but he wants more

Camden Gullie’s 2022 season at South Boston Speedway is tracking along the same general pattern that his season was tracking at this point last year.

Entering the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that will headline the Saturday night Bojangles Prelude to the 200 at South Boston Speedway, Gullie has one top-five finish, seven top-10 finishes, and sits in sixth place in the division point standings, 14 points out of fourth place.

It wasn’t until an early-June twinbill that Gullie produced the first of his three top-five finishes for the 2021 season. He posted a total of 11 top-10 finishes last season and finished third in the final point standings.

While Gullie’s season pretty much mirrors his successful 2021 season, the young racer from Durham, North Carolina, wants better things for 2022.

“We’re having a pretty good season,” Gullie remarked. “For the most part we’ve finished all the races and had consistent runs. Obviously, I want to be running a little better. You always want to do better than you did the previous season. We want to be competing for wins or at least consistently being in the top three.”

Gullie, who is seeking his first career win at South Boston Speedway, says the 2022 season has been a tough one, most notably because of the high level of the competition at South Boston Speedway. The top four drivers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national standings and five of the top eight drivers in the national standings are regular competitors at South Boston Speedway.

“It’s been extremely tough,” Gullie says of the 2022 season at South Boston Speedway. “You’ve got the country’s top Late Model drivers out here and you’re competing against them every race. This is really, really tight competition. You’ve got to be on your “A” game every race in order to be successful.”

The good thing in Gullie’s mind is he is seeing progress with each passing event at South Boston Speedway.

“I see progress every time we’re on the track,” Gullie said. “We’re still trying to figure out this new car. We’ve got Marcus Richmond helping us now. I feel like he can help get us dialed in. I’m constantly improving as a driver. We need to figure out what the car wants and what I can do as a driver to be compatible with the car. I feel like once we do that, and once we find our rhythm and get into that rhythm the finishes and wins we want and deserve will start coming.”

The Saturday night event is a big one for South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors as it is the final event prior to the track’s showcase 200-lap race on July 2. Special bonuses for the division have been added by track officials for Saturday night’s event.

In addition to the 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, Saturday night’s six-race card includes twin 30-lap races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Hornets Division, and a 15-lap race for Mills Family Practice Champ Karts.

Saturday's event schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice starts at 3:30 p.m., grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Chandler is the director of public relations for South Boston Speedway.