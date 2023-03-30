With weather forecasts calling for the potential for rain, thunderstorms and high winds through the morning hours on Saturday, South Boston Speedway officials are shifting the URW Credit Union Fools Rush 262 racing program from an afternoon event to a night event with a 7 p.m. start time.

Saturday’s revised event-day schedule for the URW Credit Union Fools Rush 262 racing program has frontstretch spectator gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice is set to start at 2:30 p.m., qualifying is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and the first race of the night is set to get the green flag at 7 p.m.

As part of the event’s activities, fans will have the opportunity to meet the SMART Stars competing in the 99-lap SMART Modified Tour race during an autograph session to be held at approximately 6 p.m. behind the main grandstand immediately following qualifying.

“Shifting Saturday’s URW Credit Union Fools Rush 262 racing program to a night event is the best option for everyone involved,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Moving to a night event gives us time to dry the track if we get the rain that is forecasted and be able to provide ample time for practice and qualifying for the drivers and race teams.

“Racing under the lights at South Boston Speedway is always exciting,” Brashears added. “The speed of the lightning fast open-wheel SMART Modifieds and the intense, exciting action that our Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stocks and Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets generate makes Saturday night’s event one fans will not want to miss.”

The Flying VA Classic, a 99-lap race for the competitors of the SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic, headlines Saturday night’s URW Credit Union Fools Rush 262 racing program. Fans will also see twin 71-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division and a 21-lap race for the competitors in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Advance adult general admission tickets are $17 each and may be purchased online on the speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours. Advance ticket sales end at midnight on Friday, March 31.

Tickets at the gate on Saturday are priced at $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $17 each at the gate on race day.