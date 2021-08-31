For Peyton Sellers, Saturday win would boost quest for national title

While Peyton Sellers has the 2021 South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division title virtually in hand, he will be pushing hard to win the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that will headline Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.

A victory Saturday night will allow the Ringgold resident to extend his lead in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national point standings and bring him closer to capturing his second career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship. As of NASCAR’s Aug. 25 update, Sellers held a 52-point edge over Minnesota resident Jacob Goede in the national championship chase.

“Every race counts right now,” Sellers explained.

“We’re going to try to put more points up week-in and week-out. Jacob Goede out at Elko is our (national championship) contender right now. He beat (Mike) Looney on the final points night of the season the other year (2019), so we know he can do it.

“We’re very focused on what we’re doing,” Sellers added.

“We’ll give it all we’ve got and try to get more trophies.”