Harrison Burton adds to family's grandfather clock collection with Xfinity Series victory at Martinsville Speedway

Harrison Burton grew up with a Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock in his living room.
His father, Jeff Burton, won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville in 1990. On Saturday, Burton followed his father’s footsteps with an Xfinity Series victory of his own for a grandfather clock with his name on it.
Burton led Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway five times for a total of 81 laps, including the final one that truly mattered. It was Burton’s first Martinsville win and his second straight Xfinity Series victory.
“Probably one of the coolest trophies in the whole series we get,” Burton told MRN radio following the race.
“It was a really fun race. Martinsville is one of those places where it’s so cool to win.”
Burton started the day 10th, behind all eight of the Xfinity Series playoff drivers. The early laps featured several cautions, helping the No. 20 gradually move up. He was third out of the competition caution on Lap 25.
Burton and Noah Gragson battled for the lead, but it was Gragson who was in front on Lap 60 at the end of Stage 1.
Another caution led to a red flag on Lap 76, following five cautions that accounted for 25 laps of the race. On that restart Burton got the best of his former teammate Gragson.
Following several other lead changes – there were seven in the first two stages – A.J. Allmendinger built a better than full second lead over Burton. The two battled up front for about 40 laps before getting into one another, forcing Allmendinger to make an ill-timed green flag pit stop on Lap 200 for a flat tire. The stop put him a lap down and gave Burton the lead for good.
Burton continued to stay out front for the final 50 laps.
“We’ve won four races but this was the first race where we’ve been dominant,” he said. “All others were 3-wide for the lead or last lap passes… This was a lot less stressful I’d say.”
Burton called Martinsville a home track. His father and family are from South Boston, just over an hour east of Martinsville.
Jeff Burton was calling the Saturday’s race for NBC Sports, and interviewed his son on TV following the win.
“It’s amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks,” he said. “I can say I did what my dad did.”
Burton was knocked out of the playoffs prior to the Round of 8, but has since won two straight race, giving him four on the year. The Xfinity Series rookie said winning Saturday gives him confidence coming back to Martinsville next year, and he hopes he can carry some momentum into 2021.
“We’ve seen guys that win a lot of races at the end of the year tend to go the racetrack the next year hot,” he said. “Once we got eliminated that made me so hungry and my race team so hungry to prove we deserved a spot in the championship four.”
The Xfinity Series will compete at Martinsville twice in 2021, including in the final race of the season before the championship for a second straight season.
“If we can come and perform next year and make it through the first round, we’re going to be fighting for a championship,” he said. “Man, that’s an amazing feeling.
“Winning is amazing and winning at Texas (last week) was incredible. Winning at Martinsville… to do it and the way we did it was awesome.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
