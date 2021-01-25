Husband-wife team to take over as leaders of South Boston Speedway

“Another good thing is Cathy is still going to be around in 2022, as she is going to do some consulting work for us,” he added.

Carly Brashears agreed.

“This year is a good year for myself and Chase to step in and see how South Boston Speedway has been run for the past 30-plus years, see where we can fit in and help this year and learn as much as we can,” she said.

“This year I will be seeing and learning all of the things Helen Barksdale has seen throughout the years. That is a very heavy load, and I am happy to help lighten her load this year and help where I can.”

The Brashears have experience in tackling the various tasks involved in operating a speedway but need to learn the system of operations at South Boston Speedway.

“It’s all stuff that we have done before,” Carly Brashears pointed out, “but each track has its own unique aspects as to how they do things. We are happy to learn the South Boston way and see if we can enhance it.”

The Brashears feel South Boston Speedway has a bright future ahead and they look forward to helping move the speedway forward.