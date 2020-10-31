'I definitely think we need to win this week'

Currently in sixth place and 25 points below the cutoff, Chase Elliott has his work cut out for him in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. With just one race left to try to get into championship, it’s win or bust for Elliott and his team this week.
Elliott spoke with the Bulletin by phone on Friday about his preparation and level of confidence heading into this final weekend.
Martinsville Bulletin: How are you feeling heading into Martinsville this week?
Chase Elliott: Looking forward to it. Always kind of hard to tell how you’re going to stack up before race weekend, but I think I’m excited. Excited for the moment, excited for the opportunity. Still very much have a chance at this deal this year, and I think the more that we recognize that and embrace the moment and enjoy it I think the better off we’ll be.
Did the delays in Texas mess with your prep at all? (Sunday’s scheduled race at Texas Motor Speedway was delayed until Wednesday because of persistent rain in the area.)
No, fortunately not. I think (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) and our group did a really good job of trying to be ahead and kind of had our Martinsville car a long ways down the road before we actually left for Texas, which is nice. Certainly not having the time for those guys throughout the week to massage is a downside, for sure, but it was like that for everybody. So I think that our shop group is strong and has gotten stronger over the last couple years, so I’m confident they were able to get some of those fine tuning things still accomplished as the road guys were gone.
In the week leading up to Martinsville, for you as a driver but also for the team, what is the biggest thing that you all try to fine tune?
I think the big stuff and those fine tuning items really is just taking what you learned the last race and trying to tweak it and make it better. That’s really all you can do. We don’t have practice to go off of from Friday so it’s not like we can fine tune practice and make a lot of those changes, so we’re really just thinking through items that we might want to change on the car, and thinking about how they might affect the car, how we think they’re going to affect the car, and compare that to the last race. And that’s really all we have to go off of, so just hoping we make the right guesses and the right changes to to be better and hope we hit that better than everybody else.
From the last race in June, it was a night race so the temperatures might be pretty similar on Sunday. Was there anything from that race you could take into this week?
For sure. It’s still the same race track, and I think there are tendencies and things that we can learn from and try to make better, absolutely. And that’s what we did. We spent our time this week, or what was left of the week, to go over the last race and things we struggled with, talk about what we want to do to try to combat those struggles, and hope that we got all those things right. You really don’t know until we start the race on Sunday and kind of get going.
With this being the last race of the season before the championship, Martinsville in the fall is always intense with emotions running high. What are your thoughts on this moving and being the final race with everybody working for a spot in the finals?
I certainly think that a lot of those fireworks and the things that have happened in the past were very circumstantial with timely cautions and short runs there at the end of the race. Is that going to happen again? Who knows, but I certainly think that it has potential to be. I think one of the guys in the Round of 8 is going to win this weekend and I thing that it’s going to be a hard fought battle all the way to the end. So looking forward to it, happy to be a part of it.
You’ve done well at Martinsville in the past. You may not necessarily need to win this week, but what is your level of confidence heading into this weekend?
I definitely think we need to win this week. We’re like 20-some-odd points out from what they were telling me yesterday. So I think it’s just too far-fetched, and I don’t think anybody currently locked in is going to have a bad enough day to where you can make up that kind of ground. So my eyes are just completely on trying to win and what we need to do to be perfecto on Sunday. I think that’s within reach and very reasonable, so I’m looking forward to it.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
