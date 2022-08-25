In a high-stakes finale, Danville driver in battle for title at South Boston Speedway

Four track NASCAR division titles on the line, a big impact in the NASCAR national weekly series championship chase, twin races in two divisions and one opportunity for a last-ditch effort at winning a NASCAR track championship on the final night of the track points season.

It’s a thrilling set-up for when NASCAR racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Sept. 3 with the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night event.

“Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night on Sept. 3 is going to be one of the most drama-filled races of the season,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “None of the competitors in our four NASCAR-sanctioned divisions will be able to relax as championship stakes are about as high as they can get. Not only do we have drivers battling for track championships, there are also drivers looking for their first wins of the season and a national points battle on the line in the Late Model Stock Car Division. All of that will combine to be a thrilling night of racing action to close out the 2022 regular season.”

The battle for the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title is a three-driver contest, and virtually mirrors the battle for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship.

Layne Riggs, of Bahama, North Carolina — with 10 wins in his 15 starts at South Boston Speedway — leads defending South Boston Speedway and NASCAR national champion Peyton Sellers, of Danville, Virginia, by 20 points entering the twin 65-lap races that will highlight the Sept. 3 event. Sellers has two wins and 12 top-five finishes in his 15 starts at South Boston Speedway.

Jacob Borst, of Elon, North Carolina, sits in third place, just two points behind Sellers and 22 points behind Riggs. Borst has had a successful season as well with a pair of wins in his 15 starts. In his last six starts, Borst has a win and three second-place finishes. With twin 65-lap races set for Sept. 3 there are scenarios where Borst could capture one of the top two spots.

Riggs and Sellers are also first and second respectively in the NASCAR national standings, and with the pair splitting wins in the Aug. 20 event at South Boston Speedway, the 24-point lead Riggs held over Sellers entering that event has shrunk to 16 points entering events of the Aug. 26-27 weekend. With the margin between Riggs and Sellers being so close in the national points chase, the Sept. 3 twinbill at South Boston Speedway could potentially create more high-stakes drama.

“There are a lot of interesting scenarios that could play out here in the twin races on Sept. 3,” Brashears pointed out. “The great three-way battle we have for the track title and the ongoing battle for the national championship will create drama and exciting racing for fans.”

Great battles are awaiting in the track’s three other divisions as well. Kyle Barnes, of Draper, holds a 30-point lead over Jason Myers, of Hurt, in the chase for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division title. With twin 30-lap races set for Sept. 3, Myers has an opportunity ahead of him to win the title.

The 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division on Sept. 3 will be a real donnybrook with four drivers mathematically in the division title chase. Scott Phillips, of Halifax, holds a narrow eight-point lead over Johnny Layne, of Halifax, entering the race.

A lot of attention will be focused on those two drivers, but Jimmy Wade, of Halifax, who is having the best season of his career in the division, is only 23 points out of the lead and B.J. Reaves, of South Boston, is only 26 points out of the top spot. One or both could capitalize on a big opportunity, especially if some misfortune fell upon Phillips and Layne.

A three-driver battle looms ahead in the 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division set for Sept. 3. Jason DeCarlo, of Chase City, holds a slim seven-point lead over former division champion Kevin Currin, of Chase City, heading into the final points race of the season. Dillon Davis, of Nathalie, the winner on Aug. 20, is in third place, just 13 points out of the lead.

Joining South Boston Speedway’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions in action on Sept. 3 are the competitors in the Mills Family Practice Champ Karts series who will battle it out in a 20-lap race. The drivers of the lightning-fast champ karts created a lot of excitement in their last visit at South Boston Speedway with a thrilling three-wide near photo finish.

The Sept. 3 Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night race-day schedule has practice starting at 3:30 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the Sept. 3 Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, health care workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate on race night.