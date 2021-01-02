Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell reflects on the track's place in the local community. looks ahead to next year

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site was also set up at the track in April in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Harvest Foundation. The track also raised more than $12,000 for the Grace Network at its annual Christmas toy drive in early December.

“I think it’s pretty much the culture of NASCAR and our tracks to be a good citizen in the communities in which we operate,” Campbell said. “And with this year, with the pandemic, it worked out where we could do things and really help the community.

“The good thing about Martinsville, or any other track, it’s usually a focal point of the community. Everybody knows where it is, you can get people out to a speedway where as some places you can’t. So that works out to everyone’s benefit.”

From a business standpoint, Campbell said the track learned numerous things in 2020 they hope to tweak and improve on in 2021. He pointed to the event at Sovah Health, and said he hopes to do more in the future to recognize different segments of the community.