Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell reflects on the track's place in the local community. looks ahead to next year

Even though Martinsville Speedway wasn’t able to host fans for the NASCAR Cup Series race June 10, the track did host locals from throughout Martinsville and Henry County on June 11.
The NASCAR Foundation and Joey Logano Foundation partnered with Convoy of Hope, Elevation Church Outreach, and Grace Network of Martinsville- Henry County for a food bank at the track. More than 40,000 pounds of food, water, hygiene supplies, cleaning products and socks were handed out to local residents in need, all while remaining socially distanced. Those who came didn’t even have to get out of their cars.
“That was probably one of the most special things I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said by phone last month. “To see those cars pulling up, popping their trunks and then getting their trunks filled up with the needs that they required. To realize there are people that needed that … it was a special moment, and that was a real big success.”
While the on-track events were tampered by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Martinsville Speedway still remained busy.
The same week as the NASCAR Cup Series race at the track in June, a NASCAR Hauler Salute to Healthcare Heroes event was held at Sovah Health hospital, with NASCAR haulers driving through to honor those fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site was also set up at the track in April in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Harvest Foundation. The track also raised more than $12,000 for the Grace Network at its annual Christmas toy drive in early December.
“I think it’s pretty much the culture of NASCAR and our tracks to be a good citizen in the communities in which we operate,” Campbell said. “And with this year, with the pandemic, it worked out where we could do things and really help the community.
“The good thing about Martinsville, or any other track, it’s usually a focal point of the community. Everybody knows where it is, you can get people out to a speedway where as some places you can’t. So that works out to everyone’s benefit.”
From a business standpoint, Campbell said the track learned numerous things in 2020 they hope to tweak and improve on in 2021. He pointed to the event at Sovah Health, and said he hopes to do more in the future to recognize different segments of the community.
“It was a sense of pride to us to salute those that put their lives on the line everyday to protect us, the general public,” Campbell said. “So how can we do things like that going forward? Not because of the pandemic, but just how can we do it to keep that generosity and recognizing there are people in need and we have the means to help them? So I think we learned from that.”
As the track looks ahead to 2021, there are seven races scheduled including two for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race in April, and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race in September.
But there are other events Campbell hopes to include on the schedule as well. His hope is they can bring back the free Celebration event on July 4, which typically includes a carnival, concert, and fireworks.
Campbell also said track officials are now talking with the VDH about possibly setting up to provide coronavirus vaccinations later this year.
“We’ve always had that mindset that we like to do things besides profitable events,” Campbell said. “Obviously the racing, that’s our bread and butter and that’s why we’re here, but everything we do doesn’t have to be an event like that, and if we can use it to benefit the community and the city and the county in which we live then we like doing that.
“As long as we can do it and get participation from the general public, we’re going to do it. I think it’s great to see people come up and support things and the things we can do with the Speedway, rather than it just sitting here waiting for the next NASCAR race.”
When it comes to NASCAR racing, though, there is one hope Campbell has for 2021.
“No. 1, I’m looking forward to when we can get a lot fans back in here,” he said. “That’s what we’re all looking forward to. And we know that’s not going to happen right off the bat, not a full stadium, but we’re looking forward to a return of that.
“It’s going to be a great year. We’re looking forward to it and hopefully 2021 brings better things than 2020.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
