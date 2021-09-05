Peyton Sellers cruises to another track title at South Boston Speedway, inching closer national championship

Entering Saturday’s 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, Moss held a narrow 13-point edge over Drew Dawson, of Nathalie, and a 22-point margin over Myers, who had rallied up to third place in the points chase on the strength of three straight wins.

Moss got off to a good start in Saturday night’s race only to have his car start fading just past the midway point of the race. He hung on to finish seventh, but both Myers and Dawson finish ahead of him.

Eric Winslow of Pelham, North Carolina, took the lead from Ryan Joyner of Lucama, North Carolina, on the 14th lap and led the final 36 circuits to win the race and earn his third victory of the season at South Boston Speedway this season.

Winslow edged J.D. Eversole, of North Chesterfield, by .403-second in taking the win with Myers, who started at the rear of the 15-car field, finishing third. Dawson finished fourth and Daniel Crews of Long Island, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

There were two lead changes in the race between Winslow and Joyner.

Pure Stock

Nathan Crews had double reason to celebrate following Saturday night’s 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.