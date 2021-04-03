Preece wins in seven-lap dash to finish at South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON — Ryan Preece held off Chuck Hossfeld and Burt Myers in a seven-lap dash to the finish to win Saturday’s 99-lap SMART Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway.

The race was one of the headline events of Saturday’s Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races at South Boston Speedway.

Preece, from Berlin, Connecticut, got the advantage on the last restart and pulled away from his challengers, crossing the finish line .473 second ahead of Hossfeld to earn his second Modified win of the season in his fifth start. The win was Preece’s second Modified victory at South Boston Speedway. His previous win at South Boston Speedway came in 2015.

“We had a really good race car,” Preece pointed out.

“This is probably the best this car has ever been. It wasn’t easy. The 17 [Hossfeld] was real fast. Burt was real fast. There were a lot of cars that I ended up having to race throughout the race. We made the right adjustments on the pit stop. We were able to get the lead and control it from there out.”

Burt Myers finished third, Dennis Holdren, of Roanoke, finished fourth and Jason Myers of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, rounded out the top five finishers. Zach Brewer, Jimmy Wallace, J.R. Bertuccio, James Civali and John Smith rounded out the top 10.