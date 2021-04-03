Preece wins in seven-lap dash to finish at South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON — Ryan Preece held off Chuck Hossfeld and Burt Myers in a seven-lap dash to the finish to win Saturday’s 99-lap SMART Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway.
The race was one of the headline events of Saturday’s Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races at South Boston Speedway.
Preece, from Berlin, Connecticut, got the advantage on the last restart and pulled away from his challengers, crossing the finish line .473 second ahead of Hossfeld to earn his second Modified win of the season in his fifth start. The win was Preece’s second Modified victory at South Boston Speedway. His previous win at South Boston Speedway came in 2015.
“We had a really good race car,” Preece pointed out.
“This is probably the best this car has ever been. It wasn’t easy. The 17 [Hossfeld] was real fast. Burt was real fast. There were a lot of cars that I ended up having to race throughout the race. We made the right adjustments on the pit stop. We were able to get the lead and control it from there out.”
Burt Myers finished third, Dennis Holdren, of Roanoke, finished fourth and Jason Myers of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, rounded out the top five finishers. Zach Brewer, Jimmy Wallace, J.R. Bertuccio, James Civali and John Smith rounded out the top 10.
Preece, who drives the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, led all but eight laps of the 99-lap race that was slowed by nine caution flags and one red flag. He led the first 49 laps, passed Hossfeld for the top spot on lap 58, and led the rest of the race.
NASCAR Hall Of Famer Bobby Labonte finished 17th in the 23-car field after being sidelined in one of the many mishaps in the race.
SMART Modified Tour driver Tim Brown was injured in an incident that occurred near the mid-point of the race. Brown had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was alert at the time and was being treated at a local hospital late Saturday night. He remains alert, in good condition and all injuries are not life-threatening.
Late model
Trey Crews could not have had a better start to his 2021 racing season.
The South Boston resident took the lead from teenager Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina, on lap 31 and fended off multiple challenges from Borst to take the win in the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division that shared the spotlight in Saturday’s Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races.
“I knew we were going to be good here after our rookie year [in 2019],” Crews said.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to race here last year due to COVID. We knew we were going to be competitive, and that’s what we were. It’s a great feeling.”
Borst, who won the pole and led the first 30 laps of the race, challenged Crews multiple times over the final 30 laps of the race but couldn’t make the pass for the win.
Peyton Sellers of Danville, who swept South Boston Speedway’s season-opening twinbill, finished third with Chris Denny of Timberlake, North Carolina, and Blake Stallings, of Danville, rounding out the top five finishers.
Stuart Crews, Eddie Johnson, Colin Garrett, Carter Langley and Chris Elliott completed the top 10.
Pure stock
Nathan Crews, of Long Island, scored his second straight win in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division Saturday, going flag-to-flag in the 15-lap race.
Justin Dawson, of Nathalie, finished second, 5.637 seconds behind Crews with Bruce Mayo, of Halifax; Johnny Layne, of Halifax; and Jared Dawson, of Nathalie, rounding out the top five finishers.
Hornets
Josh Dawson, of Halifax, took the lead from Jared Dawson, of Nathalie, with five laps to go to take the win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
The race marked the second straight event in which the Dawsons took home a 1-2 finish.
Kevin Currin, of Chase City, Dillon Davis and Andrea Ruotolo completed the top five finishers.
The race featured three lead changes among four drivers.
Chandler is the public relations director for South Boston Speedway