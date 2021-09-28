Pure champion: Ringgold's Peyton Sellers reflects on stellar season

“To be able to win four championships in a row here is something I am very proud of, something my family is very proud of,” Sellers said. “It takes so much to show up here for four years in a row, race and compete at the level that we have to compete at. We spend a lot of time in our shop, we spend a lot of time away from our family. It takes a lot of dedication. For us to be able to continuously do this is very demanding.”

Sellers had an outstanding 2021 season at South Boston Speedway, scoring nine victories in his 17 starts. He posted 12 top-five finishes and never finished outside of the top 10. In addition, Sellers led a season-high 545 laps and won one pole award. His nine victories this season ran his career win total at South Boston Speedway to 42, putting him in third place on the track’s all-time career Late Model Stock Car Division win list.

Sellers doesn’t take those accomplishments lightly.

“It’s hard to win at South Boston Speedway,” Sellers pointed out. “South Boston draws a competitive field of cars. When you’ve won at South Boston Speedway you’ve got something you can hang your hat on and be proud of, especially this year with the track’s two-tire rule. We saw more winners this year than we probably have in years past.”