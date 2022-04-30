Records shattered at South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON — Predictions that South Boston Speedway’s all-time track record would fall at the hands of the competitors in the open-wheel winged 410-sprint cars of the Must See Racing series came true Friday night on the opening night of the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend as Charlie Schultz, of Lorain, Ohio, turned in a qualifying lap of 12.051 seconds and 119.492 miles per hour, shattering the former record by almost 16 miles per hour.

Bobby Santos, of Franklin, Massachusetts, followed Schultz’ record-shattering run by winning the 30-lap feature race for the Must See Racing series, running away to a 4.651-second win over Schultz in the series’ season-opening race.

Santos inherited the lead on lap 14 when race leader Troy DeCaire was forced to the sidelines with a mechanical issue after having led the first 13 circuits.

A mid-race caution period set up a 15-lap dash to the finish. Santos got a great jump on the restart and pulled away from his challengers to earn the win.

“We had an awesome car,” Santos remarked. “I just had clean air at that point. I just had a great car and clean air. That makes a huge difference in these cars.”

Santos said South Boston Speedway “was awesome. The track was great. It was fun to race on. It was a lot of fun.”

Jacob Dolinar, of Sylvania, Ohio, finished third with Joe Liguori, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Joshua Sexton, of Elyria, Ohio, rounding out the top five finishers.

Limited Sportsman

Kyle Barnes holds the hot hand in the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division at South Boston Speedway.

The Draper resident earned his second win in three starts Friday night, chalking up a 3.9-second win over Chris Donnelly, of Montross, in the 65-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division.

There were three lead changes among three different drivers in the highly competitive race, with Barnes taking the lead from pole winner Chuck Lawson, of Providence, North Carolina, on the 33rd lap and controlling the caution-free race the rest of the way.

“I really didn’t know what I was going to have,” Barnes remarked. “I was going to be tickled with a top-five finish. I had a long-run rocket ship.”

Barnes, Lawson and Daniel Crews, of Long Island, battled each other hard in the first half of the race before Barnes was able to pass Lawson for the lead. With others behind him battling for position, Barnes gradually pulled away from his challengers.

“It was really tough,” Barnes remarked of the early-race battle. “All of these guys here are class acts. I feel comfortable and confident with these guys down here that we can race like that. At the end of the day, we put on a great show for the fans.”

Jason Myers, of Hurt, finished third with Lawson taking fourth place and newcomer Parker Brookfield rounding out the top five finishers.

Pure Stock

Nathan Crews, of Long Island, proved Friday night he has not lost his touch.

Crews, who won the division title last season with 11 wins in 13 starts, made his first start of the season in the division Friday night and picked up right where he left off with a win.

The defending division champion edged Scott Phillips, of Halifax, by 1.885 seconds to earn the win in the caution-free 25-lap race.

B.J. Reaves, of South Boston; Bruce Mayo, of Halifax; and Johnny Layne, of Halifax rounded out the top five finishers.

Hornets

Jared Dawson, of Nathalie, started on the pole and led the entire distance in winning Friday night’s 20-lap Hornets Division race at South Boston Speedway.

Dawson, who had two wins and eight top five finishes in 10 starts in the division last season, made his second start of the season in the division in Friday night’s event. He edged runner-up Dillon Davis, of Nathalie, by 1.732 seconds in earning the win.

Jason DeCarlo, of Chase City, finished third, Steven Layne, of Nathalie, finished fourth and former division champion Kevin Currin, of Chase City, finished fifth.

Midgets

Neal Allison won Friday night’s 30-lap USAC Eastern Midgets race, driving to a 6.289-second win over runner-up Brady Allum.

Allison took the lead from Allum on the second lap and was never seriously challenged.

Joe Liguori, Logan Sulley and Avery Stoehr rounded out the top five finishers.

Chandler is the director of public relations for South Boston Speedway.