Reversing course, South Boston Speedway cancels Saturday race

Refunds will be provided to fans who purchased advanced tickets, according to the speedway.

It was June 17 that South Boston Speedway announced it would begin the 2020 season with a host of races Saturday night. The season that was supposed to start March 21 has been in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The track’s announcement came a day before Northam outlined what Phase Three would look like for the commonwealth. Northam initially said the earliest Virginia would move into that next phase of loosening more restrictions would be this coming Friday. However, on Tuesday afternoon the governor announced it would be next Wednesday before Phase Three began.

On Tuesday afternoon, South Boston Speedway spokesman Joe Chandler said the track was not addressing the governor’s comments.

“There’s no response or statement yet, and I don’t know that they’ll make one,” he told the Register & Bee. “I very seriously doubt that they’ll make one.”

Two hours after Northam’s briefing Tuesday, the Facebook page for the track featured a graphic promoting the race and the phone number to buy tickets.