Reversing course, South Boston Speedway cancels Saturday race

South Boston Speedway officials announced Wednesday afternoon they are canceling Saturday’s races acknowledging restrictions with Virginia’s phased reopening plan.
The speedway still was planning to host Saturday’s race program even after Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday the state won’t move into Phase Three until next week.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, officials said, “Due to restrictions in Phase 3 of the reopening plan for the Commonwealth of Virginia and implications to the speedway’s insurance coverage, South Boston Speedway officials have no choice but to cancel Saturday night’s” race.
However, the races would have been under Phase Two, where “No spectators or members of the public are permitted to attend,” Julie C. Grimes, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
When Phase Three begins Wednesday, the speedway will be limited to 1,000 people.
In general, Grimes said local health districts are charged with enforcement.
“They have been educating the business owners first by notifying them of the requirements in the orders, then sending letters to document the requirements and notifying them that their propose appears to exceed the order[s],” she wrote.
Refunds will be provided to fans who purchased advanced tickets, according to the speedway.
It was June 17 that South Boston Speedway announced it would begin the 2020 season with a host of races Saturday night. The season that was supposed to start March 21 has been in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The track’s announcement came a day before Northam outlined what Phase Three would look like for the commonwealth. Northam initially said the earliest Virginia would move into that next phase of loosening more restrictions would be this coming Friday. However, on Tuesday afternoon the governor announced it would be next Wednesday before Phase Three began.
On Tuesday afternoon, South Boston Speedway spokesman Joe Chandler said the track was not addressing the governor’s comments.
“There’s no response or statement yet, and I don’t know that they’ll make one,” he told the Register & Bee. “I very seriously doubt that they’ll make one.”
Two hours after Northam’s briefing Tuesday, the Facebook page for the track featured a graphic promoting the race and the phone number to buy tickets.
“Unfortunately, circumstances over which we have no control make it impossible for us to proceed with the event,” track officials wrote in Wednesday’s statement. “The Phase 3 guidelines still make it impossible for us to hold our exciting events for the race fans and to employ the 100 people in our county every weekend. We hope to be able to open our 2020 season soon.”
Wilborn is the assistant editor for the Danville Register & Bee. Sports writer Parker Cotton contributed to this report.
