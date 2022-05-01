Riggs, Borst split twinbill at SBS

Layne Riggs and Jacob Borst split wins in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that highlighted Saturday night’s action on the final night of the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend at South Boston Speedway.

Riggs, of Bahama, North Carolina, edged defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and defending South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers, of Danville, by three car lengths to earn his fifth win in six starts at the .4-mile oval in the first 75-lap race.

“I had a really great car,” Riggs pointed out after his flag-to-flag win.

“There were a couple of restarts that were pretty tough where I had to fend them off and came out with the victory. I have to really fight hard on restarts. They (other drivers) all know we have a pretty fast car, and it’s their opportunity to get a bumper to me. Any chance they get to lay a bumper to me they make sure they do it, so I’ve got to try to stay one step ahead of them.”

Landon Pembelton, of Amelia, finished third, Thomas Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, finished fourth and Trey Crews, of Halifax completed the top five finishers in the 17-car field.

Borst took advantage when other contenders encountered misfortunes to score his second career win in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway in the night’s second 75-lap race.

The win came 364 days, one day shy of a full year since he scored his first career NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway.

“It’s amazing,” Borst said of his win. “It’s been too long (since the first win) but to back it up 364 days later is amazing. That’s two wins for us in our first two seasons of being in Late Model. I’m very privileged to be in this ride. My dad gives me a good piece every week.”

Borst survived a tense battle with Crews for the win, squeezing past Crews with 11 laps left in the race to grab the lead, and holding on to edge Crews by .541-second for the victory.

Brandon Pierce of Kernersville, North Carolina, finished third, with Pembelton and Camden Gullie of Durham, North Carolina, rounding out the top five finishers.

The race featured two lead changes among three drivers, with Crews leading 57 laps of the 75-lap race.

Sprint cars

Bobby Santos of Franklin, Massachusetts, won Saturday night’s 30-lap race for the competitors piloting the winged 410-sprint cars of the Must See Racing series, the country’s premier series for winged 410-sprint car racing on aTroy sphalt.

Santos started fourth but needed little time to take the lead. A caution period on lap 17 closed up the field, but Santos wax able to get a good restart and ran away to an 8.978-second win over runner-up Jacob Dolinar, of Sylvania, Ohio. Joe Liguori of Indianapolis, Indiana finished third and Charlie Schultz of Lorain, Ohio and Tro DeCaire, of Tampa, Florida, rounded out the top five finishers.

Santos set the night’s best qualifying mark of 12.321 seconds and 116.874 mph, a mark that was just shy of the new South Boston Speedway all-time fastest lap of 12.051 seconds and 119.402 mph that was set by Schultz on Friday night.

Midgets

Hunter Wise of Allentown, Pennsylvania, won Saturday night’s 30-lap race for the competitors in the USAC Eastern Midgets Series.

Wise crossed the finish line .316-second ahead of runner-up Neal Allison of Greensboro, North Carolina. Avery Stoehr of Assonet, Massachusetts, Logan Sulyi of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brady Allum of Salisbury, North Carolina, comprised the rest of the top five finishers.

Vintage

David Werner of Mooresville, North Carolina won the 25-lap race for the competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.

Werner captured the winner’s trophy for the Modified Division and Bobby Griffin, of Stokesdale, North Carolina, earned the winner’s trophy for the Sportsman Division.

Next race

Racing returns to South Boston Speedway on May 14 with the God’s Pit Crew Night event.

The five-race card will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Twin 30-lap races are set for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division. A 25-lap race is scheduled for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race is set for the Hornets Division.

The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Chandler is the director of public relations for South Boston Speedway.