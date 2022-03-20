Riggs sweeps twinbill at SBS

Layne Riggs had not captured Late Model Stock Car Division race victory at South Boston Speedway until he won the first of Saturday’s two 65-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined the Danville Toyota 2022 Season Opener racing program.

Later in the afternoon the Bahama, North Carolina, resident scored a repeat win.

Starting from 10th place in the afternoon’s second 65-lap race, Riggs needed only 21 laps to work his way into the lead. Once in front, he pulled away from his challengers to earn the win and a sweep of South Boston Speedway’s twin 65-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races.

“I had no clue we were going to do that [sweep the twinbill],” Riggs said. “I’m really proud of everybody on this team. Last night [Friday night] we were scratching our heads. We were only about 10th in practice Friday. We were contemplating not even running the race. To rally back like this and win both races, it really means something special being that I consider South Boston Speedway as my home track.”

Riggs started the first 65-lap race on the outside pole next to pole winner, defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Champion and defending South Boston Speedway Champion Peyton Sellers, of Danville.

Sellers led early, but Riggs grabbed the lead on lap 32 and edged Mike Looney, of Catawba, by 0.695-second to take the win. Sellers finished third with Mark Wertz, of Chesapeake, and Landon Pembelton, of Amelia, rounding out the top five finishers.

A multi-car mishap on the second lap of the second race took out Sellers and heavily damaged Pembelton’s car. Riggs started tenth but moved quickly to the front, taking the lead from outside pole starter Mason Bailey on lap 21, and pulling away to a 2.023-second win over Looney.

“I really hated to see the cars get torn up on the initial start,” Riggs remarked. “A couple of cars [Sellers and Pembelton] were cars we thought were going to be in contention for the win at the end. I hated I didn’t get to duke it out with them. I know they will get fixed up and we will be doing it again really soon.”

While Looney was hoping for a sweep, he had a good outing with his pair of second-place finishes.

“What a great field of cars, 25 cars and a lot of talented drivers and a lot of good equipment,” Looney remarked. “We thought if we came down here and beat the national champ (Sellers) we would be sitting pretty. We beat him, but there was a guy in front of him. We just needed to be a little bit better. We needed just a little bit more.”

Bailey finished third, with Thomas Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, and Jacob Borst, of Elon, North Carolina, rounding out the top five finishers.

Limited

Jason Myers, of Hurt, got his 2022 season off to a good start with a win in the season-opening 65-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race.

Myers took the lead from Chuck Lawson on the second lap and led the rest of the way, finishing 1.637 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Barnes, of Draper.

Bob Davis, Chris Donnelly and Drew Dawson, of Nathalie, rounded out the top five finishers.

Pure stock

Johnny Layne, of Halifax, started on the pole and scored a flag-to-flag win in Saturday’s 30-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division race.

Layne finished 1.393 seconds ahead of runner-up Scott Phillips, of Halifax. Jarrett Milam, of Keeling, finished third with B.J. Reaves, of Turbeville, finishing fourth and Jimmy Wade, of Halifax, rounding out the top five finishers.

Hornets

Two-time former division champion Kevin Currin, of Chase City, took the lead from Ken Daniel, of Sutherlin, with six laps to go and won Saturday’s 15-lap Hornets Division race.

Currin crossed the finish line .532-second ahead of runner-up Jason DeCarlo, of Chase City. Andrea Ruotolo, of South Boston, Steven Layne, of Nathalie, and Richard Montgomery, of South Boston, completed the top five finishers.

The race featured two lead changes with Currin leading twice for a total of nine laps and Daniel leading once for six laps.

Chandler is the director of public relations for South Boston Speedway.