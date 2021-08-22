Sellers sweeps Late Model twinbill at South Boston Speedway

Peyton Sellers swept the pair of 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night at the Races presented by Southside Disposal event at South Boston Speedway, virtually locking up his sixth career South Boston Speedway championship in the process.

“Honestly, anybody could have driven this car tonight,” Sellers remarked after scoring his third win in a row and his eighth win this season at South Boston Speedway. “It was on rails. The first race the car was a handful. It was loose, it was sideways, but everybody else was too. To come back and make some adjustments to the car and be so good at the end of the second race is hats off to H.C. (his brother and crew chief H.C. Sellers) and all of the guys on my team.”

The Ringgold resident started third in the opening 75-lap race and muscled his way past leader Landon Pembelton of Amelia on the 27th circuit to take the lead. Once in front Sellers stayed in command the rest of the way, edging runner-up Mike Looney of Catawba by 1.185 seconds.

Pole winner Carter Langley of Zebulon, North Carolina, finished third with Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina, and Trey Crews, of Halifax, rounding out the top five finishers in the 22-car field.