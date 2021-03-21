Sellers sweeps twin races at South Boston Speedway season opener

SOUTH BOSTON — Peyton Sellers talked last week about how much he was looking forward to getting back to racing at South Boston Speedway, his home track.

His return to South Boston Speedway for Saturday’s season-opening Back On Track Twin 75s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division event was a stellar one.

The Danville resident swept the two 75-lap Late Model Stock Car Division races, giving him a good start toward defending his 2019 South Boston Speedway title and the 2020 NASCAR Virginia state championship.

“It just feels good to be back at South Boston Speedway,” Sellers said after completing the sweep.

“To come here and start the season off with two wins is a big feather in our cap. These season openers are hard to win because everybody works so hard all winter long to build their cars fast. For us to be able to come out here and get two wins was really special for our team.”

Sellers scored a flag-to-flag win in the opening 75-lap race, edging rookie Landon Pembelton, of Amelia, by just under a second. Rookie Jacob Borst, of Elon, North Carolina, finished third with Chris Denny, of Timberlake, North Carolina, and Stuart Crews, of Long Island, completing the top five finishers.