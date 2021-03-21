Sellers sweeps twin races at South Boston Speedway season opener

SOUTH BOSTON — Peyton Sellers talked last week about how much he was looking forward to getting back to racing at South Boston Speedway, his home track.
His return to South Boston Speedway for Saturday’s season-opening Back On Track Twin 75s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division event was a stellar one.
The Danville resident swept the two 75-lap Late Model Stock Car Division races, giving him a good start toward defending his 2019 South Boston Speedway title and the 2020 NASCAR Virginia state championship.
“It just feels good to be back at South Boston Speedway,” Sellers said after completing the sweep.
“To come here and start the season off with two wins is a big feather in our cap. These season openers are hard to win because everybody works so hard all winter long to build their cars fast. For us to be able to come out here and get two wins was really special for our team.”
Sellers scored a flag-to-flag win in the opening 75-lap race, edging rookie Landon Pembelton, of Amelia, by just under a second. Rookie Jacob Borst, of Elon, North Carolina, finished third with Chris Denny, of Timberlake, North Carolina, and Stuart Crews, of Long Island, completing the top five finishers.
The nightcap was much more difficult. Sellers started ninth by virtue of an inverted start among the top finishers of the opening race and was involved in a mishap with another car that resulted in a caution flag thrown on lap 18.
After restarting 11th, Sellers began picking his way through traffic, taking advantage of three caution periods that followed to put himself in a position to work his way back to the lead. Sellers passed Pembelton for the lead on the 46th circuit and held the lead over the final 29 circuits to earn the win and complete the sweep.
Josh Oakley, the seventh-place finisher in the opening race, took the runner-up spot, finishing 0.875 seconds behind Sellers. Pembelton finished third, Mark Wertz, of Chesapeake, took the fourth spot, and Crews rounded out the top-five finishers.
There were three lead changes among four drivers in the nightcap, with rookie Zach Lightfoot, Oakley, Pembelton and Sellers all taking turns leading the race.
Moss, Winslow split twin bill
Daniel Moss, of Danville, and Eric Winslow, of Pelham, North Carolina, split wins in Saturday’s twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman Division competitors.
Moss led 23 laps of the opening 25-lap race and pulled away to a 3.404-second win over Ryan Joyner. Joyner was later disqualified following a post-race inspection of his car by track NASCAR officials, elevating J.D. Eversole, of North Chesterfield, to second place. Winslow was awarded third place, with Drew Dawson, of Nathalie, and Danny Willis Jr., of South Boston, rounding out the top five finishers.
Winslow started on the pole in the second race and scored a flag-to-flag win, with Moss taking the runner-up spot. Dawson finished third with Brent Younger, of South Boston, and Penn Crim Jr. completing the top five.
Pure Stock
Nathan Crews, of Long Island, got a leg up in his quest for a second South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division title by winning Saturday’s 30-lap race.
Crews cruised across the finish line 5.971 seconds ahead of Johnny Layne, of Halifax. Bruce Mayo, of Halifax, finished third; Randy Hupp, of Halifax, finished fourth; and Josh Paynter finished fifth.
Hornets
Josh Dawson, of Halifax, started his 2021 season in a big way with a win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division.
Jared Dawson, of Nathalie, was the runner-up, with Jason DeCarlo, of Chase City; Kevin Currin, of Chase City, and Andrea Ruotolo rounding out the top five finishers.
Next race
Racing action returns to South Boston Speedway at 2 p.m. April 3 with the running the of the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.
The four-race card will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and the SMART Modified Tour 99 for the regional touring SMART Modified series. A 15-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division also will take place.
Chandler is the public relations director for South Boston Speedway.