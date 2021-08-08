Sellers wins nightcap, 16-year scores first career Late Model victory at South Boston Speedway

The race was an exciting one, with Pembelton and Sellers swapping the lead three times. Pembelton led twice for a total of 47 laps.

Sellers, from Ringgold, controlled the nightcap in earning his sixth win of the season at South Boston Speedway. He rallied from his seventh starting spot to take the lead from Stuart Crews, of Long Island, on the 13th circuit. Once in front Sellers led the rest of the race. Pembelton, who started eighth, sped past Borst to take second place with five laps to go and finished 1.44 seconds behind Sellers.

Borst finished third with Stuart Crews taking fourth place and Trey Crews rounding out the top five finishers.

“It was a really good night,” Sellers said after the win. “Anytime you can go to South Boston Speedway and finish first and second it’s a great night. We lost pretty big in the first race. We were pretty much in left field. H.C. (his brother and crew chief H.C. Sellers) made exactly the right change. When I fired off going into turn one on the first lap, I knew it was going to be a good car.”

Limited Sportsman

Jason Myers, of Hurt, enjoyed the biggest night of his racing career, sweeping the night’s twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.