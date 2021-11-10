Solid start opens door for Callands driver to race to division Rookie of the Year title

“It has been a pretty good year,” Amos noted. “We came out of the box better than I thought we would. We slowly improved from there.

“We’ve been pretty competitive. Going up against all of the veteran guys in the division that have won a lot of races and being able run up there close to them is nothing to hang your head about when you’re a rookie. We don’t have race-winning speed yet, but I feel like we have top-five speed every week.”

The 2021 season was a big learning season for Amos.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot from racing these guys and talking with them on pit road,” Amos remarked. “There have been a few tough things to learn. It’s been hard to learn how to feel the car and figure out what we need to get faster. I’m trying to learn everything you need to know as a driver and about racing in traffic. I feel like I’m getting better at that.”

Amos likes the atmosphere at South Boston Speedway and how competing drivers were helpful in answering questions he had.