South Boston Speedway general manager to step down at end of season

South Boston Speedway CEO Nick Igdalsky points out that Rice is much more than South Boston Speedway’s general manager.

"Cathy Rice has been the lifeblood of this historic racing venue during her tenure and will continue to be involved with the speedway in some capacity well past 2021,” Igdalsky said.

“No one has fought, advocated, promoted or has been more passionate about South Boston Speedway over the past 30-plus years than Cathy Rice. She has put so much care, effort and passion into her work at SoBo that we often joke that the track is her third child!

“Her daily presence will be missed by all who frequent the speedway, but her legacy will be passed on as Cathy will personally train her replacement this entire season,” Igdalsky continued.

“I am so proud of her and what has been accomplished at South Boston Speedway during our time working together. Please join me in thanking Cathy for all she has done for South Boston and Halifax County and congratulating her on her amazing career at South Boston Speedway."

Rice said she has had a plan in place for the time when she felt the need to slow down and step back.