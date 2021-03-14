Southern Virginia drivers ready to return to action next weekend at South Boston Speedway

Limited Sportsman Division driver Jason Myers of Hurt also was excited to get back onto the speedway.

“It’s been a long last year,” Myers remarked.

“All of us racers want to come out here and have some fun. Obviously due to circumstances we didn’t get to have a whole lot of fun in 2020. I couldn’t be happier than to be able to race this year.”

Limited Sportsman Division competitor J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield is also excited to see racing return to South Boston Speedway.

“I’m happy just to be here practicing today,” Eversole said with a big smile.

“We were ready to go last year, ready to make a run for the championship and didn’t get to race. I came here to practice once last year, and I haven’t really raced since then. I’m excited to be back.”

Eric Winslow of Pelham, North Carolina, who will compete in the Limited Sportsman Division at South Boston Speedway, had planned to sit out the 2020 season. He is excited to return to racing this season.