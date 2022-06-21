SRX series racing into South Boston Speedway on Saturday

Former NASCAR champion and defending Superstar Racing Experience series champion Tony Stewart says racing at iconic short tracks like South Boston Speedway — where the series will visit on Saturday night — is part of what makes the SRX series exciting for its competitors.

“It’s cool to go to some of these cool iconic short tracks like Five Flags Speedway and South Boston Speedway that we didn’t get to run last year,” Stewart said last week during a media availability.

“We go to some really cool venues that you don’t see on typical weekends on the NASCAR scene or IndyCar scene or sports car scene,” he said.

The driver lineup for the Saturday SRX series event at South Boston Speedway includes Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races. Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule, will join them for the South Boston Speedway event.

Peyton Sellers of Danville, the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway track champion, will compete in the event as the local driver.

South Boston Speedway’s SRX event will be televised nationally on CBS from 8 to 10 p.m.

Castroneves won last week’s series opener at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, and will be looking to repeat when the series moves to South Boston Speedway on Saturday.

Stewart says one of the exciting things about the SRX series is the opportunity to compete against a group of highly talented drivers.

“It’s six straight weeks of racing with some of the most talented race car drivers in the world at some of the coolest short tracks in the country,” Stewart remarked. “For me, I get to be a fanboy for six weeks and get to race with guys that I didn’t have time in my full-time career to race with. You know they’re talented. You know they get the most out of their race cars and those are the guys you want to race against.”

Along with Saturday night’s SRX series event, fans will see South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division in action. A 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will begin at 6 p.m. The SRX series event will begin at 8 p.m.

Parking lots at South Boston Speedway will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and frontstretch spectator gates will open at 11:30 a.m. SRX practice will run from noon to 2 p.m. and practice for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will go from 2 p.m. An SRX autograph session is set for 3:15 p.m. for those that purchased tickets for the autograph session. Limited Sportsman qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies for the SRX event will start at 7:20 p.m.

Learn more online at southbostonspeedway.com.

Chandler is the director of public relations for South Boston Speedway.