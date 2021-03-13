WATCH NOW: Race-betting concept may rev up at Martinsville Speedway

Wagoner said the marketing only would be in place for race weekends when other vendors are in the area, but Martinsville Speedway would have the discretion as to how that marketing is applied.

A multiyear partnership between Martinsville Speedway and WynnBET was announced last October. At the time, the company also announced a partnership with Richmond Raceway. Both were the first affiliations of this kind in the state.

In that announcement WynnBET said, "Pending Wynn's approval within Virginia, WynnBET will become the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, resulting in the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue."

Eric Kreller, public relations assistant director with Wynn Last Vegas and Encore, said in an email to the Bulletin on Friday that the company is working through what would be set up for NASCAR's stop at the Speedway on April 8-10, and he said he would reach out when the company has news to share.

Speedway representatives declined an interview this week, saying in an email that the track will have more info coming in the near future.