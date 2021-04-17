WATCH NOW: Wendell Scott's iconic 1937 Ford back in Danville as family plans museum for legendary racer who broke racial boundaries

“When I found out that there is a foundation, museum and they have a push to bring education and those values to today’s younger generation ... We have to figure out how can we support that down the line so people can say ‘I know what Wendell Scott did for me and I appreciate his family’s contribution,’” House said.

He said they are working with the foundation to get minorities into the automotive trade.

“High school students may not go to college so we want to make sure we are still giving them that introduction of the automotive industry with the understanding that they may not go to college,” he said. “For those students, we have professional skilling degrees, and certification programs through LinkedIn. We are working with the Wendell Scott Foundation on those professional development programs so we can extend it outward.”

House believes that “the sky is the limit” when talking about the overall end-goal with the partnership.

“When we look at what we are doing around the Wendell Scott Foundation, it is advancing them in racing and making sure they provide a legacy in NASCAR and any form of racing,” he said. “Helping them to get introduced into other aspects of technology that intersect with racing.

“But also, making sure they are that pillar or beacon that people can look up to and say, ‘Wendell Scott faced a lot of adversity in his life and thinks were hard. But he continued and fought hard for it and was able to succeed. And I can do the same thing.'"