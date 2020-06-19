Averett announces 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class

Averett University announced its seven-member 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class this week.

The former student-athletes selected for induction are Chad Anderson, a baseball player from 1999-02; Nicole Barringer, a volleyball player from 2011-14; Brandon Grogan, a golfer from 2010-14; Lisa Morris, a softball and basketball player from 1994-98; Todd Parsons, a football player from 2003-06; John Thrower, a soccer player from 2009-12; and Ashley Washington, a basketball player from 2007-11.

The former student-athletes will be inducted during a ceremony scheduled for Oct. 17. They also will be honored at halftime of the homecoming football game that evening.

Anderson tallied 179 career hits in 146 games for the Cougars baseball program. He hit .349 for his career and ranks second all-time in school history in runs scored (148), third in home runs (14) and third in RBIs (121).

Barringer collected 4,654 assists and 165 service aces during 141 career volleyball matches at Averett. She earned USA South All-Conference honors each of her four years at the school, and as a senior, she finished fifth in the nation in total assists.