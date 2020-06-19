Averett announces 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class

Averett University announced its seven-member 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class this week.
The former student-athletes selected for induction are Chad Anderson, a baseball player from 1999-02; Nicole Barringer, a volleyball player from 2011-14; Brandon Grogan, a golfer from 2010-14; Lisa Morris, a softball and basketball player from 1994-98; Todd Parsons, a football player from 2003-06; John Thrower, a soccer player from 2009-12; and Ashley Washington, a basketball player from 2007-11.
The former student-athletes will be inducted during a ceremony scheduled for Oct. 17. They also will be honored at halftime of the homecoming football game that evening.
Anderson tallied 179 career hits in 146 games for the Cougars baseball program. He hit .349 for his career and ranks second all-time in school history in runs scored (148), third in home runs (14) and third in RBIs (121).
Barringer collected 4,654 assists and 165 service aces during 141 career volleyball matches at Averett. She earned USA South All-Conference honors each of her four years at the school, and as a senior, she finished fifth in the nation in total assists.
In 2013, Grogan became the first golfer in Averett history to earn medalist honors at the USA South Conference Championship. He earned all-conference accolades in each of his last three seasons, and he posted a career scoring average of 75.74, which ranks fifth in program history.
Morris earned USA South All-Conference First Team honors for softball in each of her final three seasons, and she helped the 1995 team earn its first conference regular season championship in school history. In basketball, she ranks 18th and 11th all-time in Averett scoring and rebounding, respectively.
Parsons quarterbacked the 2006 football team to a share of the 2006 USA South Conference regular season championship for the first time in program history. During his career, he set school records for total offense yards with 4,848 and passing touchdowns with 42.
Thrower made 73 starts in 78 games for Averett’s men’s soccer team, and he tallied 12 goals and 22 assists as a defensive midfielder. He was named to the USA South All-Conference First Team all four years, becoming the first Cougar in program history to earn that distinction.
Washington’s 1,260 career points rank sixth all-time in program history, and her 840 career rebounds are third. She was a three-time all conference selection, including a first team nod in 2010-11.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.