'COVID-19 protocols' force postponement of Danville Otterbots game

Appalachian League

‘COVID-19 protocols’ postpone Otterbots’ game vs. Princeton

COVID-19 issues forced the postponement of a Danville Otterbots baseball game against the Princeton Whistlepigs on Wednesday night.

A news release emailed by Austin Scher, general manager of the Danville Otterbots, did not specify which team triggered the postponement.

“In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, Wednesday’s game between the Danville Otterbots and the Princeton, West Virginia, Whistlepigs has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols,” the news release stated.

No other details were disclosed or immediately available.

The release stated both teams are following protocols established by the Appalachian League and local public health organizations “to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community.”

Shortly after the news release was emailed to media, a similar posted appeared on the Otterbots’ Facebook page.