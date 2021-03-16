Danville baseball team unveils new name: Otterbots

A crucial piece in the reorganization of Danville baseball came into fruition Tuesday morning when general manager Austin Scher revealed the new name of the franchise: Otterbots.

Over the course of two weeks, Scher said they received more than 600 name suggestions for the name. Rather than choosing a name from those submitted, Scher and his colleagues gathered comment concepts and themes to make Danville's identity as one.

The primary blue in the Otterbots logo represents the Dan River, as it spotlights the tobacco and textile industries. Danville's secondary color, orange, featured in the eyes of the otter, resembles the color of the "HOME" sign that formally displayed on the Dan River Fabrics atop the city's iconic White Mill building.

"When Brittney and Ryan Keur of Knuckleball Entertainment finalized a long-term MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the city of Danville, we immediately started to call around town to introduce ourselves as an organization and get to know Danville and the Southside beyond the surface level," Scher said at a Tuesday news conference hosted by Ballard Brewing in downtown Danville.

Scher said he talked to local business owners and operators, leaders of civic organizations and nonprofit groups, along with and long-time fans of Danville baseball.