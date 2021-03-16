Danville baseball team unveils new name: Otterbots

A crucial piece in the reorganization of Danville baseball came into fruition Tuesday morning when general manager Austin Scher revealed the new name of the franchise: Otterbots.
Over the course of two weeks, Scher said they received more than 600 name suggestions for the name. Rather than choosing a name from those submitted, Scher and his colleagues gathered comment concepts and themes to make Danville's identity as one.
The primary blue in the Otterbots logo represents the Dan River, as it spotlights the tobacco and textile industries. Danville's secondary color, orange, featured in the eyes of the otter, resembles the color of the "HOME" sign that formally displayed on the Dan River Fabrics atop the city's iconic White Mill building.
"When Brittney and Ryan Keur of Knuckleball Entertainment finalized a long-term MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the city of Danville, we immediately started to call around town to introduce ourselves as an organization and get to know Danville and the Southside beyond the surface level," Scher said at a Tuesday news conference hosted by Ballard Brewing in downtown Danville.
Scher said he talked to local business owners and operators, leaders of civic organizations and nonprofit groups, along with and long-time fans of Danville baseball.
"Those conversations made it very clear to us; the range of ideas for a new team identity was as wide as the Dan River and as far-reaching as the Appalachians” Scher added.
"The playfulness and symbolize of the river otters and the future of STEM education and the upcoming industry along the southside," Scher said, as he described the logo's features and meanings.
Danville's font features a bright neon color typeface. The neon pays homage to cars racing at tracks that are located near Danville — like South Boston Speedway and Virginia International Raceway — and to the incoming casino locating in the Schoolfield area.
Scher said the team will reveal alternative logos and the team's mascot in the upcoming weeks. In addition, a head coach will be named soon.
The Otterbots will take on the Pulaski River Turtles on June 3 at American Legion Post 325. The rebranded Appalachian League will be comprised of the top collegiate talent across the United States. The league is in partnership with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.