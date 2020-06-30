Danville Braves, Minor League Baseball season officially canceled

The Minor League Baseball season was officially canceled on Tuesday, bringing an end to months of speculation about the feasibility of holding games in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball owners and players only agreed last week to a 60-game schedule, an arrangement that ensures that at least some baseball will be played this year. Following that announcement, however, MLB informed Minor League Baseball that it would not provide its affiliated teams with players for this season, forcing the cancellation of the season.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner in a news release. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

The Danville Braves released a five-sentence statement on Tuesday acknowledging the cancellation.