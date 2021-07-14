Danville Otterbots player inks professional contract

The Danville Otterbots have produced their first player to sign a professional contract, just a little more than a month into the franchise’s existence.

Everhett Hazelwood announced on his personal Instagram page Tuesday that he will sign with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent.

“All I needed was an opportunity," Hazelwood said on his Instagram post. "Thank you, White Sox, for believing in me and I can’t wait to get to work. A dream come true.”

In his three appearances with the Otterbots — including one start — Hazelwood pitched six innings, giving up 10 hits, four earned runs and seven strikeouts. Hazelwood accumulated an ERA of 6.00 during his short tenure.

There is a possibility Otterbots fans can see him perform at the professional level nearby. The White Sox Low-A affiliate, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and their High-A affiliate, Winston-Salem Dash, are located in North Carolina.

The Otterbots return home Thursday for a four-game homestand against the Greeneville Flyboys and Burlington Sock Puppets. Games Thursday through Saturday start at 7 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 4 p.m.