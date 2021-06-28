Danville Otterbots split 4-game homestand

The Danville Otterbots returned home Thursday in part of a 4-game homestand versus the Bristol State Liners and Elizabethton River Rivers, both teams in the Appalachian League West.
Danville went 2-2 in the homestand, splitting two game sets. Now, the Otterbots currently sit in third place in the East.
Thursday
Danville began its homestand on a positive note, defeating the State Liners 10-4. However, the Otterbots had to fight un uphill battle for victory.
Down 4-0 in the bottom second, Danville worked up bases loaded with two outs. Ryan Carr (NYU) remained patient at the plate, drawing a walk to bring home Noah Bailey (South Alabama) to crack the scoreboard at 4-1. Jevin Relaford (Santa Fe) singled on a line drive to bring home Morgan Colopy (Indiana) and Tyrell Brewer (Charleston Southern), cutting Bristol’s lead to just one.
Bases loaded once more, A.J. Fritz (SCF Manatee) doubled on a fly ball toward the direction of the Bristol center fielder. Fritz unloaded the bases and helped Danville take a 6-4 lead.
Bailey drove in two runs in the bottom fourth on a single to expand Danville’s lead to 8-4. With runners on first and third, Bobby Whalen (Indiana) hit a line drive with two in the bottom fifth and reached on base via error. The error plated Chenar Brown (Jackson State) and Carr.
Gavin Kinney (Chico State) toed the rubber for the Otterbots. Kinney went four innings, allowed five hits and gave up four runs. Kinney struck out five State Liners. Springfield native Jared Lyons (George Mason) dominated in his three innings in relief. Lyons struck out eight in the 10 batters that he faced and did so in 47 pitches. Braxton Pearson (TCU) finished the eighth and ninth for Danville, giving up one hit and struck out two.
Friday
Danville struggled to swing the bats in game two against Bristol and only managed to get four hits at the plate in the 4-2 game.
The Otterbots, down by four in the bottom fourth, tried to craft up a comeback rally. Bailey led off the inning on line drive single. One out, Kellen Sarver (Illinois) walked on a 3-1 count, putting Danville on first and second. Like Sarver, C.J. Cepicky (Missouri) produced a walk on a 3-1 count to put the bases loaded with two outs. Carr singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Bailey and Sarver, which would be the Otterbots' only runs of the ballgame.
Patrick Henry Community College product Magnus Ellerts received the nod as starting pitcher. Ellerts, starting his second game of year (both at home), went 3.2 innings, gave up four runs on six hits, walked six and struck out six. Aaron Rae (Coppin State) pitched 4.1 innings, gave up two hits, walked four and struck out five. Tyler Judge (NYU) pitched one inning in relief, giving up one hit and struck out one.
Saturday
The Otterbots rebounded from Friday’s loss to defeat the Elizabethton River Riders in a closely contested 6-5 victory.
Danville plated runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings en route for the win. Bottom third, down by three, Colopy doubled on a fly ball to right field that brought home Jacob Steinburg (SCF Manatee) from first. Brewer doubled on a line drive to left field to score Colopy to cut the River Riders' lead to 3-2. The following inning — bottom of the fifth — Brown singled on a ground ball that brought home Fritz, who singled earlier in the fifth, to tie the game at three.
Colopy homered to left field to lead off the bottom sixth, taking a 4-3 Otterbots lead. After Colopy’s home run, Bobby Whalen (Indiana) and Brewer got base hits in back-to-back at bats to put Danville on first and second with no outs. Two outs later, Whalen scored on an error made by the River Riders second basemen, putting Brewer at third and Ryan Hampe (Illinois) at first since he reached on the error.
Danville gave up two RBI doubles that cut the lead to one. However, Otterbots pitcher Everett Hazelwood (Kansas) worked out of the inning and Eli Thurmond (SCF Manatee) came in for the save in the ninth to shut down Elizabethton. Brenner Maloney (Missouri) started the game for the Otterbots and went three innings, giving up one hit on two runs, and stuck out six. Manuel De Garacia also pitched three innings of his own. De Garacia allowed one earned un on three hits; striking out four.
Sunday
The Otterbots faltered Sunday evening, as they were blown out by Elizabethton 12-1 to end their four game homestand. Danville gave up eight runs in the top of the sixth, sealing away their defeat.
Danville’s lone run came in the bottom of the first. Whalen led off the inning on a infield single toward the River Riders third basemen. One out later, Bailey scored Whalen on the RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.
Coming up
Danville will return home Saturday to face the Burlington Sock Puppets. Game time is at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, Team USA Colligate National Team will play an intrasquad game at American Legion Post 325 Field. Team USA will feature 48 of the best colligate players in the nation, with the majority being potential first-round picks.