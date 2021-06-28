Danville Otterbots split 4-game homestand

Saturday

The Otterbots rebounded from Friday’s loss to defeat the Elizabethton River Riders in a closely contested 6-5 victory.

Danville plated runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings en route for the win. Bottom third, down by three, Colopy doubled on a fly ball to right field that brought home Jacob Steinburg (SCF Manatee) from first. Brewer doubled on a line drive to left field to score Colopy to cut the River Riders' lead to 3-2. The following inning — bottom of the fifth — Brown singled on a ground ball that brought home Fritz, who singled earlier in the fifth, to tie the game at three.

Colopy homered to left field to lead off the bottom sixth, taking a 4-3 Otterbots lead. After Colopy’s home run, Bobby Whalen (Indiana) and Brewer got base hits in back-to-back at bats to put Danville on first and second with no outs. Two outs later, Whalen scored on an error made by the River Riders second basemen, putting Brewer at third and Ryan Hampe (Illinois) at first since he reached on the error.