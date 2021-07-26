Danville Post 325 captures blowout win in district championship game, advances to state tourney

A six run, second inning from Danville Post 325 helped capped off a 11-3 blowout over Roanoke Post 3 in the American Legion F-District championship game Sunday held at American Legion Post 325 Field.

A pair of singles from Christian Lancaster and Joey Duffer and a walk from Nathan Comer loaded up the bases for Will Eaton to cause damage with no outs. Eaton singled into shallow left center field, scoring Lancaster to cut Post 3’s lead in half at 2-1. Henry Hurt tied the game at two each on a groundout, fielder's choice. Post 325 took the lead shortly on a Bryson Bray pop fly single to left field, scoring Comer.

Following Brady’s at-bat, Grant Elliot was hit by a pitch to load up the bases once more. Jaxon Lloyd, who struck out 13 the day before on the bump, showcased his bat with an RBI single to make it 5-2. Later in the inning, on a 2-1 count, Elliott broke for home during Lancaster’s at-bat. Lancaster laid down a bunt down in the direction of Post 3’s third basemen. Lancaster ended up beating the throw at first by a step, officially scoring Elliott to make it a 6-2 lead.