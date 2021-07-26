Danville Post 325 captures blowout win in district championship game, advances to state tourney

A six run, second inning from Danville Post 325 helped capped off a 11-3 blowout over Roanoke Post 3 in the American Legion F-District championship game Sunday held at American Legion Post 325 Field.
A pair of singles from Christian Lancaster and Joey Duffer and a walk from Nathan Comer loaded up the bases for Will Eaton to cause damage with no outs. Eaton singled into shallow left center field, scoring Lancaster to cut Post 3’s lead in half at 2-1. Henry Hurt tied the game at two each on a groundout, fielder's choice. Post 325 took the lead shortly on a Bryson Bray pop fly single to left field, scoring Comer.
Following Brady’s at-bat, Grant Elliot was hit by a pitch to load up the bases once more. Jaxon Lloyd, who struck out 13 the day before on the bump, showcased his bat with an RBI single to make it 5-2. Later in the inning, on a 2-1 count, Elliott broke for home during Lancaster’s at-bat. Lancaster laid down a bunt down in the direction of Post 3’s third basemen. Lancaster ended up beating the throw at first by a step, officially scoring Elliott to make it a 6-2 lead.
Post 325 pulled away further with the lead in the bottom fourth; tacking on three more. Comer’s sac-fly to right field scored Elijah Byrd with two outs. Hurt singled on a line drive to right field with the bases loaded, scoring Lancaster and Duffer from third and second respectfully. Duffer would also walk in Danville’s eleventh run of the game
Comer threw six innings on the way to victory for Post 325. Comer gave up two earned runs, seven hits, and stuck out four while throwing 104 pitches. Byrd toed the rubber for one inning in relief, allowing two hits and one earned run.
Post 325 will travel to Vienna this week to play in the American Legion Virginia State Tournament from Thursday through Saturday. Opponents and gametime will be announced later in the week.