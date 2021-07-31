Danville Post 325 split two games in state tourney

VIENNA — Danville Post 325 split two games in day one of the American Legion Virginia State Tournament on Friday.
Post 325 defeated Winchester Post 21 11-4 in game one, but suffered their first loss of the season in game two of the winner’s bracket 12-2 against Chesapeake SEALs Post 280.
Game one
Post 325 found themselves down 3-0 in the bottom of the second, but were able to slowly chip away at the deficit and eventually take the lead. Will Eaton, who walked to lead off for Danville, scored from second on a Nathan Comer line-drive single to right field.
With bases loaded and two outs, Jake Moore singled on a ground ball that scored Carter Richardson, cutting Post 21’s led to just one. Hampden-Sydney commit Christian Lancaster came up with a single of his own and drove in Comer and Grant Elliott, from third and second, to take a 4-3 lead. Lancaster also collected an RBI double with two outs. The double scored Moore from first base.
Elijah Byrd and Moore both drove in runs via singles in the bottom fifth. Moore’s single drove in Comer and Elliott to double their lead at 8-4.
Alex Van Pelt earned the win on the mound for Post 325. Van Pelt went 6.2 innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts in 102 pitches. Eaton secured the final out in relief after throwing just one pitch.
Game two
Danville looked to take another win in day one of the tournament. Unfortunately, after taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, Post 325 slowly collapsed, falling to 280 in blowout fashion.
Following Elliott’s single to lead off the game, Byrd doubled on a fly ball into left field. The double was enough to score Elliott for a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second, Moore grounded in the infield with the bases loaded. The ground out was enough to push across Comer from third for a 2-0 lead.