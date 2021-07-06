Danville Post 325 sweeps doubleheader

Walking up to the plate, Matt Arnold was facing the possibility of becoming hitless and going 0-4. Instead, he stepped up and became the hero for Danville Post 325.
In the bottom of the seventh, Grant Elliott singled up the middle with one out and Jaxon Lloyd was intentionally walked, despite working up a 2-0 count, to put Post 325 on first and second. With Elliott in scoring position, Arnold saw the one and only pitch in the at-bat to end it.
Arnold snuck a base hit past the Martinsville Post 42 third baseman, which brought home Elliot from second to take the victory in walk-off fashion, defeating Post 42 in game one of Monday’s doubleheader 4-3.
Post 325 tied the game at three a piece in the bottom sixth. One out, Joey Duffer and Elijah Byrd stood at third and second, setting up Hampden-Sydney commit Christian Lancaster at the dish. Lancaster made good use of his at-bat, bringing home Duffer on a sac-fly RBI to cut Post 42’s lead to just one. Following Lancaster, Carter Richardson singled on a line drive to centerfield to bring home Byrd with two outs.
Post 42 plated a 3-0 lead in the first two innings to put the pressure on Danville. Martinsville’s Connor Plaster brought home their first run on a sac-fly RBI.
Martinsville took advantage of Danville’s misfortunes in the top second. Paxton Tucker scored on a throwing error from the Post 325 catcher, Hunter Whitlow, who reached first on a fielder's choice, moved to third base on the same error. Whitlow would later score on an error.
Alex Van Pelt went four innings on the mound for Post 325. Van Pelt allowed three hits, three runs, and walked four; including one strikeout. Elijah Byrd earned the win in relief. Byrd pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and struck out four.
Comeback in second game
Down 8-0 in the first inning, some would say that Post 42 had the game already in the bag. But for Post 325, they crafted one of the greatest comebacks in program history.
Not only did Post 325 come back to beat Martinsville, but they defeated them via mercy rule, 19-9 in five innings in game two of Monday’s doubleheader. Danville scored five runs in the first and second innings, two in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Matt Arnold, Will Eaton, and Joey Duffer each were credited with three RBIs. Duffer went 3 for 4 with two doubles in his efforts, including a stolen base. Arnold and Eaton both got two hits.
Elliot had a perfect day at the dish, going 3 for 3 with a walk. Other notables include Jaxon Lloyd, who went 1 for 2 and working up two walks. Post 325 combined for 15 hits in route to victory, with nine of their 11 players getting at least one base hit. Post 325 combined for eight walks and only struck out once as a team.
Kennan Lewis took the mound after Lancaster’s day on the bump was cut short in the first with no outs. Lewis pitched five innings, allowed four hits on four runs, walked three and struck out four.