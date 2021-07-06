Danville Post 325 sweeps doubleheader

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Van Pelt went four innings on the mound for Post 325. Van Pelt allowed three hits, three runs, and walked four; including one strikeout. Elijah Byrd earned the win in relief. Byrd pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and struck out four.

Comeback in second game

Down 8-0 in the first inning, some would say that Post 42 had the game already in the bag. But for Post 325, they crafted one of the greatest comebacks in program history.

Not only did Post 325 come back to beat Martinsville, but they defeated them via mercy rule, 19-9 in five innings in game two of Monday’s doubleheader. Danville scored five runs in the first and second innings, two in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Matt Arnold, Will Eaton, and Joey Duffer each were credited with three RBIs. Duffer went 3 for 4 with two doubles in his efforts, including a stolen base. Arnold and Eaton both got two hits.

Elliot had a perfect day at the dish, going 3 for 3 with a walk. Other notables include Jaxon Lloyd, who went 1 for 2 and working up two walks. Post 325 combined for 15 hits in route to victory, with nine of their 11 players getting at least one base hit. Post 325 combined for eight walks and only struck out once as a team.