Danville Post 325 takes two wins via mercy rule

For the fourth and fifth time this season, Danville Post 325 has taken victory via mercy rule.
Will Eaton’s RBI single in the bottom sixth capped of a 12-2 victory over Martinsville Post 42 in six innings by way of the mercy rule.
Post 325 got off to an explosive start to rattle Martinsville in the bottom first. Danville managed to load to bases on two walks and a single with no outs. Elijah Byrd singled on a sizzling ground ball down right field line to score Grant Elliott and Jaxon Lloyd from third and second.
Following Byrd’s at-bat, Joey Duffer reached base safely on a Martinsville error in the outfield, scoring Arnold and Byrd to take a 4-0 lead. Duffer later came around and scored on a passed ball to boost Danville’s lead to 5-0.
Danville slowly pulled away in the bottom fourth in route to victory. Elliot led off the inning on a hit by pitch and Lloyd drew a walk to put Post 325 on first and second. Matt Arnold tripled on a line drive into left field, scoring Elliott, but Lloyd was thrown out at the plate on an attempt to beat the throw. Arnold scored from third on a Martinsville fielding error to push the lead to 8-0. Byrd would reach base safely on the same error. Byrd and Duffer would both score on passed balls to push their lead to 10-0
Post 42 didn’t go down easily. In the top of the fourth, Trevor Barnes hit a fly ball to the Post 325 left fielder, who would commit an error in which allowed Barnes to reach base safely. On the same error, Shane Hiatt and Lane Taylor would score on the same error. Taylor singled earlier in the in-ning and Hiatt reached on error.
Arnold took the win on the mound for Post 325 in game one. Arnold pitched two innings, giving up one hit and strike out three. Byrd pitched in relief after Arnold’s substitution. Byrd threw 1.2 innings, giving up two hits on two runs, which were unearned. Elliot would finish out the pitching duties by going 2.1 innings, giving up a lone hit.
Game two
Post 325’s bat came a flame in game two of the doubleheader. Danville crushed Post 42, 16-0 in five innings.
Just like in game one, Post 325 capitalized on an opportunity in the bottom first. Lloyd singled and Arnold walked to set up Danville on first and second. Lloyd stole second during Arnold’s plate appearance. Bryd came up big in his first at-bat in game two. Byrd shot an RBI double into the left centerfield gap to score Lloyd from second. Arnold would come around on the same play and score on a Martinsville error to make it a 3-0 lead.
Post 325 exploded for six runs the next bottom half of the inning. Nate Comer scored Will Eaton on an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. Eaton tripled on a fly ball to right field to lead off the innings. Henry Hurt, who reached base via fielder's choice, scored on an error during Arnold’s at-bat. Christian Lancaster, Byrd and Eaton each got RBI singles of their own to widen the lead to 9-0. Post 325 would go on to score seven runs over the course of the third and fourth innings to put the game out of reach for Martinsville
Jaxon Lloyd pitched all five innings for Post 325, giving up one hit and struck out seven
The matchup between Post 42 and Post 325 was originally slated as an American Legion Post regulation game. However, due to a player eligibility concern on Post 42, the doubleheader was played as an exhibition game.
Post 325 will have a day off before facing Big Island on Monday at Market Garden Field. The game will be a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 4 p.m., with game two starting at approximately 7 p.m.