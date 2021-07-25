Danville Post 325 wins first game of tournament

Danville Post 325 came away with a 7-2 win against Roanoke Post 3 to take game one of the American Legion F-District Tournament.

Post 325 starting pitcher and ace Jaxon Lloyd dominated with the help of Danville’s defensive efforts. Lloyd struck out 13 in 6.2 innings pitched, giving up nine hits and two runs while tossing 102 pitches. Will Eaton pitched for the last out to seal the win, throwing just three pitches.

Danville’s Elijah Byrd came in clutch for Post 325 in the bottom fifth. With the bases loaded with one out, Byrd worked up a walk on a 3-1 count, forcing in Henry Hurt from third base to take a 3-2 lead. Hurt led off the inning on an infield single, beating out the throw at first. On a 1-1 count during Joey Duffer’s at-bat, bases loaded, Grant Elliott scored on a passed ball that roll to the backstop to add on an insurance run for Post 325. Lloyd scored from third on Duffer’s groundout to put Danville up 5-2.

Post 325 found themselves in another bases loaded situation in the bottom sixth. Elliott, who was down in a 0-2 count with one out, was able to come back and took four straight pitches on balls to walk in Comer to make it a 6-2 lead. The following at-bat, Hurt scored on a fielder’s choice for the second out.