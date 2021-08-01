Danville Post 325's state championship run comes to end

The state championship run for Danville Post 325 came to an end Saturday afternoon.

Post 325 fell 12-9 to Arlington Post 139 in day two of the American Legion Virginia State Tournament. The loss was the first time that Post 325 lost back-to-back games all season.

Post 325 came out the gates with the bats hot in the top first. With bases loaded and one out, Will Eaton single on a hard, ground ball into left field scoring Elijah Byrd and Jake Moore to take a 2-0 lead with one out. Following a walk from Kale Richardson to reload the bases, Nathan Comer doubled into right field, tacking on two more for a 4-0 Post 325 lead. Carter Richardson scored Kale on a sacrifice fly to left field for a 5-0 lead.

However, the downfall for Post 325 would begin shortly after. Post 139 put up five runs in the bottom of the second, including a double to tie the game with two outs. Danville would regain the lead in the top fourth to break the tie. Richardson and Henry Hurt scored on a Jake Moore single to center field for a 7-5 lead.