Danville Post 325's state championship run comes to end

The state championship run for Danville Post 325 came to an end Saturday afternoon.
Post 325 fell 12-9 to Arlington Post 139 in day two of the American Legion Virginia State Tournament. The loss was the first time that Post 325 lost back-to-back games all season.
Post 325 came out the gates with the bats hot in the top first. With bases loaded and one out, Will Eaton single on a hard, ground ball into left field scoring Elijah Byrd and Jake Moore to take a 2-0 lead with one out. Following a walk from Kale Richardson to reload the bases, Nathan Comer doubled into right field, tacking on two more for a 4-0 Post 325 lead. Carter Richardson scored Kale on a sacrifice fly to left field for a 5-0 lead.
However, the downfall for Post 325 would begin shortly after. Post 139 put up five runs in the bottom of the second, including a double to tie the game with two outs. Danville would regain the lead in the top fourth to break the tie. Richardson and Henry Hurt scored on a Jake Moore single to center field for a 7-5 lead.
Arlington came back and responded in the bottom half of the fourth, putting up seven runs against Post 325 to take a 12-7 lead going into the fifth. Post 325 chipped away at the deficit. With two outs in the top of the fifth, runners at first and second, Hurt drove in Comer to shorten things at 12-8. Kennan Lewis notched an RBI single that scored Moore from second base in the top sixth.
Eaton was tabbed as the starting pitcher for Post 325. Eaton went two innings, and struck out one. Byrd, Lewis, and Moore shared relief duties to finish out. Moore struck out three in two innings pitched.
Post 325 ends their season with a winning 10-2 record and claimed the American Legion F-District Championship.