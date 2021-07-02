Danville's Post 325 blows out Big Island in season opener

After more than a year away from the diamond because of COVID-19, Danville's American Legion Post 325 baseball is back on the field in fiery fashion.
Danville Post 325 defeated Big Island American Legion 12-0 in five innings via mercy rule. Post 325 used a seven-run second inning to put the game away early.
Leading off the top second with an 1-0 advantage, Carter Richardson doubled on a fly ball to left center field to put themselves in scoring position. Kale Richardson, Carter’s brother, singled on a line drive that brought home Carter, and Kale advanced to second on the throw home.
Alex Van Pelt grabbed a double of his own, scoring Kale from second to give Danville a 3-0 lead. Grant Elliott and Lloyd both got RBIs in the inning, tripling and singling respectfully, to push Post 325’s lead to 5-0.
Following a Matt Arnold single, Elijah Byrd doubled on a line drive to center field to score Lloyd. Hampden-Sydney commit Christian Lancaster belted a ball that hit off the right field wall, scoring Byrd from second to take a commanding 8-0 lead.
Elliot led off the bottom first with a double. One out later, Elliott came back home from third on a dropped third strike to crack the board.
Lloyd dominated on the bump for Post 325. Lloyd pitched a shortened no-hitter, walking three and striking out seven in 74 pitches.
Chase Hall, who is an assistant baseball coach at Chatham High School, will take the helm as head coach this season. Assistant coaches include former Chatham standout Kolby Puryear and Tunstall assistant coaches Todd Byrd and Mark Austin.
Post 325’s roster consists of players from Tunstall, Chatham and Halifax County. Post 325 will be back at American Legion Post 325 Field on Monday to face Martinsville Post 42. Monday’s game will be a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 5 p.m. and the second game starting at approximately 7 p.m.