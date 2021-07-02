Danville's Post 325 blows out Big Island in season opener

After more than a year away from the diamond because of COVID-19, Danville's American Legion Post 325 baseball is back on the field in fiery fashion.

Danville Post 325 defeated Big Island American Legion 12-0 in five innings via mercy rule. Post 325 used a seven-run second inning to put the game away early.

Leading off the top second with an 1-0 advantage, Carter Richardson doubled on a fly ball to left center field to put themselves in scoring position. Kale Richardson, Carter’s brother, singled on a line drive that brought home Carter, and Kale advanced to second on the throw home.

Alex Van Pelt grabbed a double of his own, scoring Kale from second to give Danville a 3-0 lead. Grant Elliott and Lloyd both got RBIs in the inning, tripling and singling respectfully, to push Post 325’s lead to 5-0.

Following a Matt Arnold single, Elijah Byrd doubled on a line drive to center field to score Lloyd. Hampden-Sydney commit Christian Lancaster belted a ball that hit off the right field wall, scoring Byrd from second to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

Elliot led off the bottom first with a double. One out later, Elliott came back home from third on a dropped third strike to crack the board.