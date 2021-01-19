Danville's summer baseball team names general manager

Austin Scher was announced on Tuesday as the general manager of the Danville baseball team that will begin play this summer as part of the reorganized Appalachian League.

Scher, a native of Durham, North Carolina, has prior experience working in baseball with the Greensboro Grasshoppers and more recently with the Daytona Tortugas, where he was named assistant general manager following the 2019 season.

In a news release announcing his hire, Scher expressed his desire to grow the game of baseball in the region and make the game day experience as enjoyable and inclusive for fans as possible.

“The Danville Baseball Club is for everyone,” he said. “Every member of our community has an open invitation to visit our ballpark, and every member of our community will be represented in everything we do. I look forward to providing unmatched memorable entertainment for every fan that comes through our gates.”

The release state the team’s schedule should be released in the coming days.