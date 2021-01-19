 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville's summer baseball team names general manager
0 comments

Danville's summer baseball team names general manager

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stadium .jpg

Legion Field, near Dan Daniel Memorial Park, is formerly the home of the Danville Braves. It will soon be the home park of the wooden-bat team coming to town this summer. 

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

Austin Scher was announced on Tuesday as the general manager of the Danville baseball team that will begin play this summer as part of the reorganized Appalachian League.

Scher, a native of Durham, North Carolina, has prior experience working in baseball with the Greensboro Grasshoppers and more recently with the Daytona Tortugas, where he was named assistant general manager following the 2019 season.

In a news release announcing his hire, Scher expressed his desire to grow the game of baseball in the region and make the game day experience as enjoyable and inclusive for fans as possible.

“The Danville Baseball Club is for everyone,” he said. “Every member of our community has an open invitation to visit our ballpark, and every member of our community will be represented in everything we do. I look forward to providing unmatched memorable entertainment for every fan that comes through our gates.”

The release state the team’s schedule should be released in the coming days.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: January 5th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert