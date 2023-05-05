The Danville Otterbots announced their 2023 club roster Thursday afternoon.

Local high school baseball fans in attendance at Otterbots’ games this summer will recognize a few faces as local players will be competing with the club.

Tunstall senior right-hander and Radford University commit Raymond Ladd, Chatham senior shortstop and Virginia Tech signee Carrington Aaron, Chatham senior outfielder and Radford University commit Jacob Moore and Franklin County senior and Virginia Tech commit Preston Crowl will all get a chance to show their stuff this summer.

Along with the four local high school players, Averett sophomore utilityman Jake Braun will also be competing with the ‘Bots.

Ladd’s fastball currently tops out at near-90 mph and his curveball has shown significant improvement in movement this season. Standing at 6-foot-6, and weighing 235 pounds, the righty is an imposing figure on the mound. He’s also proven himself to be a steady bat as well for the Trojans in his two years. Ladd will be joining Radford University’s baseball team in the fall.

Aaron will bring an impressive glove at short to Danville this year along with a bat that can hit for both power and finesse. He smacked a home run against Dan River last week that took a deep trip into the woods behind the fence in left field. It’s these tools that should help Aaron earn a starting and impactful spot at Virginia Tech.

Crowl can produce speed in the infield and at the plate. His infield velocity hovers in the upper-80s, lower-90s, and his bat speed has topped out at 96-mph.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing just over 200 pounds, Moore will provide the Otterbots with an explosive arm in the outfield that reaches the upper-80s, lower-90s. He’s got lighting speed at the dish as well with his swing reaching into the 90s. Speed isn’t his only tool as Moore is touted for his discipline as well. Moore will join Ladd at Radford in the fall.

Originally from Troutville, Braun appeared in 12 games for Averett last year as a freshman, recording a 4.63 ERA over 44.2 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts. He was named USA South Pitcher of the Week March 28 of last year. Braun made one appearance for the Cougars this year, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out seven in 4.2 innings pitched against Brevard College.

Otterbots fans will also recognize faces from last year’s squad. Returning from the 2022 roster are former Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week Andrew Herrmann, right-handed pitcher Kevin Martin, utilityman AJ Zaccareo and infielder Corbin Lanowitz.

The Otterbots begin their third season June 6 in Danville with a home contest against rival Burlington at 7 p.m.