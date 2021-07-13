OTTERBOTS RECAP: After three-day break, Danville team splits four games

Fresh off the league-wide three-day break, the Danville Otterbots split their four games for the week, sweeping the Kingsport Axmen at American Legion Post 325 Field.
Thursday
A two-RBI single from AJ Fritz (SCF Manatee) to break a tie in the bottom fifth and relief efforts from Grant Leader (Illinois) and Jared Lyons (George Mason) helped the Otterbots secure a 4-2 win over the Kingsport Axmen.
The bats for the Otterbots started to heat up in the bottom of the fourth after three shutout innings. Noah Bailey (South Alabama) walked and Morgan Colopy (Indiana) singled to put Danville on first and second with one out. Carter Sanford (South Alabama) doubled on a line drive to right field, scoring Bailey to tie the game at 1-1. CJ Cepicky (Missouri) grounded out to the Kingsport first baseman, giving Colopy enough time to score from third to take a 2-1 lead.
Kingsport tied on an RBI single the following inning. Danville loaded the bases with one out, giving Fritz the opportunity to break the tie.
Leader and Lyons both pitched two innings. Leader struck out five of the eight batters that he faced, and Lyons struck out three of the five in order en route to victory.
Friday
Strong pitching efforts from the Otterbots’ Gavin Kinney (Chico State) gave Danville the edge in Friday’s game. Jack Snyder (Western Carolina), Brenner Maloney (Missouri) and Braxton Pearson (TCU) helped Danville nail down the 4-1 win over Kingsport. The four Otterbots stuck out 14 total in the win.
Danville’s pitching staff gave up just two hits in the contest. Kinney and Pearson gave up one hit each, while Kinney gave up the Axmen’s lone run in the top of the second.
Down by one in the bottom of the sixth, the Otterbots managed to load the bases with no outs. Jevin Relaford (Santa Fe) grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Kingsport would get the forceout at the plate to give the Otterbots the bases loaded once more. Bailey worked up a walk on a 3-1 count, scoring Tyrell Brewer (Charlston Southern) to tie at one. Fritz ground into a fielder’s choice to bring home Bobby Whalen to give Danville the 2-1 lead. Relaford would score with two out on an error to make it 3-1.
Whalen padded the Otterbots’ lead with an RBI single to center field, scoring Colopy in the bottom of the seventh.
Saturday
Following the two-game sweep at home, the Otterbots traveled to Greeneville to face the Flyboys, only to drop their first game 13-5.
Fritz hit a home run to left field to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth. But the Otterbots would collapse in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, giving up a total of nine runs to Greeneville. Danville did take a 1-0 lead in the top second off a Fritz sac-fly, bringing home Jacob Steinburg (SCF Manatee).
Joel Sarver (NW Florida State) took the loss for the Otterbots. Sarver gave up six hits and five earned runs in four innings pitched. Otterbots newcomer Camden Wypior (Monroe) gave up six earned runs in 0.1 innings pitched.
Sunday
Danville finished the weekend on the other end of a sweep, falling to the Flyboys 8-1 in seven innings Sunday.
The Otterbots held a 1-0 lead up until the bottom of the sixth, where Greeneville would score all eight of its runs in order to take victory.
Jake Adams (Kansas) gave up six runs (five earned) and did not record an out in his sixth inning appearance. Adams would take the loss.
Cade Cali (Hillsborough) produced the Otterbots’ lone run on an RBI double, scoring Sanford from second.
Up next
The Otterbots will return home Thursday to face Greeneville for a two-game set. Danville will also host the Burlington Sock Puppets on Saturday and Sunday in part of the homestand. All games start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.
