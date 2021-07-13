OTTERBOTS RECAP: After three-day break, Danville team splits four games

Danville’s pitching staff gave up just two hits in the contest. Kinney and Pearson gave up one hit each, while Kinney gave up the Axmen’s lone run in the top of the second.

Down by one in the bottom of the sixth, the Otterbots managed to load the bases with no outs. Jevin Relaford (Santa Fe) grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Kingsport would get the forceout at the plate to give the Otterbots the bases loaded once more. Bailey worked up a walk on a 3-1 count, scoring Tyrell Brewer (Charlston Southern) to tie at one. Fritz ground into a fielder’s choice to bring home Bobby Whalen to give Danville the 2-1 lead. Relaford would score with two out on an error to make it 3-1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whalen padded the Otterbots’ lead with an RBI single to center field, scoring Colopy in the bottom of the seventh.

Saturday

Following the two-game sweep at home, the Otterbots traveled to Greeneville to face the Flyboys, only to drop their first game 13-5.

Fritz hit a home run to left field to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth. But the Otterbots would collapse in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, giving up a total of nine runs to Greeneville. Danville did take a 1-0 lead in the top second off a Fritz sac-fly, bringing home Jacob Steinburg (SCF Manatee).