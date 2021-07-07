OTTERBOTS RECAP: Danville team picks up two wins

The Danville Otterbots picked up two wins — one home and one away in the recent week.
The Otterbots played five of their six games on the road, facing the Bristol State Liners, Kingsport Axmen and Burlington Sock Puppets.
Here's a recap of recent action.
June 29
The Otterbots fell short — 3-2 — in a pitchers' duel against the State Liners in Bristol.
CJ Cepicky (Missouri) singled on a ground ball to lead off the top of the second. Following Cepicky’s advancement to second, Caleb Cali (Hillsborough) doubled on a line drive to right field to bring home Cepicky for Danville’s first run of the game. Ryan Carr (NYU) walked to put the Otterbots on the corners with two outs. AJ Fritz (SCF Manatee) brought home Cali on a line-drive single for Danville’s second and final run of the game.
Bristol would tie the game in the bottom second on a two-RBI triple and would take the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single with two outs.
Although Danville’s pitching staff gave up three runs in the loss, Chad Coles (Youngstown), Tyler Judge (NYU) and Jacob Steinburg (SCF Manatee) carved through the majority of Bristol’s lineup. The trio combined for 16 strikeouts. Coles was tabbed as starting pitcher for Danville; going four innings, giving up two runs on five hits, and striking out seven. Judge pitched three innings in relief, gave up one run and struck out seven. Steinburg came in for one innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
June 30
Danville fell victim to five runs in the sixth inning that lifted Bristol to an 8-4 victory over the Otterbots.
The Otterbots held the upper hand until the sixth. Danville loaded the bases in the top of the second with one out, setting up an opportunity for Tyrell Brewer (Charleston Southern). Brewer singled on a ground ball to center field, scoring Ryan Hampe (Illinois) to take a 1-0 lead.
Otterbots Carter Sanford (South Alabama) extended Danville’s lead on a single that scored Carr from third. Bases loaded with two outs, Chenar Brown (Jackson State) collected an RBI single and Sanford would later score on an error to give the Otterbots an 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
Brown and Brewer were the only two players in the Otterbots lineup that carved out multiple hits. Brown went 3 for 4, while Brewer went 2 for 3.
For the second straight night, the Otterbots pitching staff combined for double-digit strikeouts. Otterbots starting pitcher Riley Gowens (Illinois) struck out eight State Liners in four innings of work. Gowens only allowed one hit in his outing. Manuel De Garcia took the loss for Danville, allowing five runs in his two-inning outing. Brenner Maloney (Missouri) gave up three runs in his relief appearance in the eighth.
July 1
Danville rolled into Kingsport looking to rebound from Wednesday's loss. However, mother nature had other ideas.
The Otterbots fell to the Kingsport Axmen 2-1 in five innings. The game was called because of rain. Since the teams played five innings, the game was ruled official by the Appalachian League.
Brown drove in the Otterbots' lone run on a fielder's choice, which scored Steinburg from third base.
Gavin Kinney (Chico State) took the loss on the mound for Danville. Kinney pitched four innings, giving up two runs and four hits. Kinny would strike out four. Grant Leader (Illinois) saw some action in relief, facing only three Axmen before the game was called. He struck out two.
Friday
Down 6-1 going into the top of the seventh, Danville's bats came alive late. The Otterbots would score 10 runs in the top of the seventh in route to a 11-9 victory
With runners at first and second, Steinburg singled on a line drive to center field to bring home No-ah Bailey (South Alabama) from second, cutting Kingsport’s lead to 6-2. With the bases loaded with no outs, Morgan Colopy (Indiana) produced the best outcome possible for the Otterbots. Colopy worked up a 2-0 count before taking a swing that unloaded the bases, homering on a fly ball to left field to tie the game at 6 apiece.
Carr brought home Cepicky on a sacrifice fly to right field to give Danville a 7-6 lead. Steinburg notched a two-RBI double to expand the Otterbots' lead to 10-6
Jared Lyons (George Mason) earned the win after pitching four innings in relief. Lyons gave up one earned run and struck out six
Saturday
In front of a sell-out crowd at home, Colopy stepped into the hero role again for the Otterbots.
With the bases loaded and down 8-7 with one out, Colopy singled on a ground ball to right field, giving Carr and Steinburg enough time to come home and to win it in dramatic, walk-off fashion 9-8 over the Sock Puppets. Colopy finished his night 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
Danville cracked the board first in the bottom third. After back-to-back singles, Carr brought home Brewer on a sacrifice RBI and Kellen Sarver's (Illinois) groundout scored Jevin Relaford (Santa Fe) to give the Otterbots a 2-0 lead.
After giving up four runs in the top of the fourth, Danville tied the game on a two-run home run from Colopy. Later in the game, the Otterbots tied it again at 7-7 on a RBI double from Sanford.
De Garcia was credited with the win on the mound after one inning and striking out two.
Sunday
Danville headed down to Burlington right before the league-wide break. But their seventh-inning rally fell short, falling to Burlington 5-3.
Danville found itself with the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh. Bailey, who singled earlier in the inning, scored on a pass ball and Saver singled to right field to bring in another run.
Bailey hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth to give Danville their first run of the game.
Judge took the loss in three innings of work, giving up two earned runs on five hits, striking out five. Maloney shined in relief for the Otterbots, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit.
Up next
The Otterbots will be back on the diamond at 7 p.m. Thursday to take on Kingsport Axmen at American Legion Post 325 Field.