OTTERBOTS RECAP: Danville team picks up two wins

The Danville Otterbots picked up two wins — one home and one away in the recent week.

The Otterbots played five of their six games on the road, facing the Bristol State Liners, Kingsport Axmen and Burlington Sock Puppets.

Here's a recap of recent action.

June 29

The Otterbots fell short — 3-2 — in a pitchers' duel against the State Liners in Bristol.

CJ Cepicky (Missouri) singled on a ground ball to lead off the top of the second. Following Cepicky’s advancement to second, Caleb Cali (Hillsborough) doubled on a line drive to right field to bring home Cepicky for Danville’s first run of the game. Ryan Carr (NYU) walked to put the Otterbots on the corners with two outs. AJ Fritz (SCF Manatee) brought home Cali on a line-drive single for Danville’s second and final run of the game.

Bristol would tie the game in the bottom second on a two-RBI triple and would take the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single with two outs.