OTTERBOTS RECAP: Danville wins 3 of 4, splitting Flyboys and sweeping Burlington

The Danville Otterbots returned home last Thursday in part of a four game homestand, facing the Greeneville Flyboys and Eastern Division rival Burlington Sock Puppets. Danville won three of four games, splitting against the Flyboys and sweeping Burlington.
July 15
The Otterbots held off a late Greeneville comeback to hold onto a one-run, 6-5 victory in game one.
Danville ended the string of consecutive shutout innings in the bottom of the fifth. Carter Sanford (South Alabama) brought home Noah Bailey (South Alabama) on an RBI double to right field to give them the lead with two outs. Sanford pushed Danville’s lead to 2-0, scoring on a ground ball error batted by Morgan Colopy (Indiana). Kellen Sarver (Illinois) tripled on a line drive into right field to bring home Colopy to make it 3-0.
Dylan Wanat (Monroe) scored on a fielder's choice for Danville in the bottom eight. Sanford got his second double of the night, putting it deep into right field to plate Talmadge Lecroy (South Carolina) and Bailey for a 6-2 lead.
Otterbots starting pitcher Gavin Kinney put together four shutout innings on the bump prior to his exit. Kinney gave up four hits, four walks and struck out three in his outing. Carter Holjes (UNC-Wilmington) pitched the bottom of the fifth, striking out one. Eli Thurmond and Brenner Maloney both threw two innings each in relief to nail down the win.
Friday
Danville gave up six of the eight Flyboys' runs of the game, falling to Greeneville 8-3 to split the two-game set.
Down 4-0 in the bottom of the first, Sanford blasted a two-run home run over the center field wall to cut the lead in half. The Otterbots were held scoreless up until the eighth inning when Kellen Sarver (Illinois) sent a sacrifice fly ball to center field giving AJ Fritz (SCF Manatee) time to tag up from third base.
Otterbots pitcher Chad Coles (Youngstown) struggled tremendously in his sixth starting appearance for the season. Coles was charged for six earned runs, giving up four hits and walked three in four innings pitched. Braxton Pearson (TCU) and Grant Leader (Illinois) posted similar stat lines in relief. Both gave up two hits and struck out two each; and both went two innings. Jacob Steinburg toed the mound in the ninth inning and struck out three.
July 17
Although the Otterbots fell 8-3 the night before, they were able to create the same score against the Burlington Sock Puppets, but on the winning side to take the first game of the series. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh because of rain.
Danville entered the bottom of the fourth with a 2-0 lead with the bottom half of their lineup due up. Ryan Carr (NYU) walked to load the bases with one out; CJ Cepicky (Missouri) stood at second while Chenar Brown (Jackson State) was placed at third.
Fritz doubled on a fly ball down into left field scoring Brown, Cepicky and Carr to put Danville up 5-0. Cali and Brown both collected RBI singles with no outs in the bottom fifth to widen the gap at 8-1.
Coppin State product Aaron Rea pitched five innings, gave up three hits, one run and struck out six in his start. Holjes pitched one inning in relief following Rea’s exit, striking out two. Camden Wypior (Monroe) gave up two runs on two hits in 0.1 innings pitched. Jack Snyder (Western Carolina) threw 0.2 innings with one strikeout.
Sunday
Although Mother Nature delayed the start of the game, it was Danville that brought rain and pain on the Sock Puppets. The Otterbots scored three runs in the three runs each in the second, fifth and sixth innings en route to an 12-1 win over Burlington in seven innings.
Jevin Relaford (Santa Fe) and Dylan Wanat (Monroe) collected RBI singled and Bobby Wahlen (Indiana) walked with the bases loaded to give Danville a 3-0 lead in the bottom second. Bottom third, Morgan Colopy tripled on a line drive to right field that brought home Sanford from first base with one out. Relaford made it a 5-0 Otterbots lead on a sacrifice fly to score Colopy. Relaford tacked one more run on an RBI double the following inning.
Noah Bailey (South Alabama) brought home one run on an RBI double in the bottom fifth. Brown stretched Danville lead to 9-0 driving in two runs on a double following Bailey’s at-bat.
Tyler Judge (NYU) shined on the mound for the Otterbots. Judge pitched six innings while giving up just one hit and one run. He would also go on to strike out eight Sock Puppet's. Jake Adams (Kansas) closed out the bottom of the seventh in relief, punching out three of the five total batters he faced.
What's next?
The Otterbots will return home Thursday in part of a doubleheader versus the Bluefield Ridge Runners. They also will play Friday at home before going on the road to Burlington. Thursday's doubleheader will start at 5 p.m. with the second game starting at approximately 7 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and will open up at 6 p.m. for Friday's game.