OTTERBOTS RECAP: Danville wins 3 of 4, splitting Flyboys and sweeping Burlington

Friday

Danville gave up six of the eight Flyboys' runs of the game, falling to Greeneville 8-3 to split the two-game set.

Down 4-0 in the bottom of the first, Sanford blasted a two-run home run over the center field wall to cut the lead in half. The Otterbots were held scoreless up until the eighth inning when Kellen Sarver (Illinois) sent a sacrifice fly ball to center field giving AJ Fritz (SCF Manatee) time to tag up from third base.

Otterbots pitcher Chad Coles (Youngstown) struggled tremendously in his sixth starting appearance for the season. Coles was charged for six earned runs, giving up four hits and walked three in four innings pitched. Braxton Pearson (TCU) and Grant Leader (Illinois) posted similar stat lines in relief. Both gave up two hits and struck out two each; and both went two innings. Jacob Steinburg toed the mound in the ninth inning and struck out three.

July 17

Although the Otterbots fell 8-3 the night before, they were able to create the same score against the Burlington Sock Puppets, but on the winning side to take the first game of the series. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh because of rain.