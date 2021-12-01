Staffing shortage fouls season for Danville Parks and Recreation's winter sports basketball league

Face with a staff shortage — a situation familiar to nearly all facets of the region and county — Danville Parks and Recreation has called a timeout and canceled the upcoming winter sports basketball league.

The move was announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Not having a basketball league this season is the last thing we want to see happen this year on top of all of the other disappointments we have faced as a community in the last two years,” Bill Sgrinia, director of the department, wrote in a news release. “While we may not be able to offer league play, we do intend on hosting less intensive programs such as open gym, skills clinics, and possibly one day tournaments.”

Sgrinia — citing staff shortages as the reason for cancellation — is looking to rebuild the sports program.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Due to unexpected turnover, we just do not have the capacity to host the type of season this community deserves,” he said.

He hopes to fill open positions over the next few months and then launch community input sessions on the future. Open jobs include athletics division director, program coordinator, admin assistant and sports officials.