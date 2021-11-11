Hampden-Sydney holds Averett’s late magic to pick up 69-56 win

Senior Jalen Rowell’s 11 consecutive points midway through the second half nearly led Averett back from a considerable deficit against Hampden-Sydney College in the Cougars’ season opener at the Grant Center on Wednesday night.

In the end, Hampden-Sydney held off Rowell and Averett’s late magic to pick up a 69-56 non-conference victory.

Josiah Hardy’s layup in the paint gave the Tigers a 64-39 advantage with 7:33 left in the contest. The bucket only ignited Rowell who single handedly spearheaded an 11-0 run that pulled the Cougars within 14, 64-50, with 4:37 on the clock. Sophomore Jason Sellars II took over from there, converting a 3-point play on his jumper and ensuing free throw to close the gap to 12 with 3:04 remaining.

A defensive battle followed from there as neither side cracked the scoreboard until DJ Wright knocked down a pair of free throws with 31 seconds that effectively sealed the game.

Hampden-Sydney (2-0) used a late run in the opening period to take a 38-24 advantage into the half.

Averett (0-1) opened the second strong, scoring four of the period’s first five points to pull within 11 on junior Corey Baldwin’s layup in the paint.