Hampden-Sydney holds Averett’s late magic to pick up 69-56 win

Senior Jalen Rowell’s 11 consecutive points midway through the second half nearly led Averett back from a considerable deficit against Hampden-Sydney College in the Cougars’ season opener at the Grant Center on Wednesday night.
In the end, Hampden-Sydney held off Rowell and Averett’s late magic to pick up a 69-56 non-conference victory.
Josiah Hardy’s layup in the paint gave the Tigers a 64-39 advantage with 7:33 left in the contest. The bucket only ignited Rowell who single handedly spearheaded an 11-0 run that pulled the Cougars within 14, 64-50, with 4:37 on the clock. Sophomore Jason Sellars II took over from there, converting a 3-point play on his jumper and ensuing free throw to close the gap to 12 with 3:04 remaining.
A defensive battle followed from there as neither side cracked the scoreboard until DJ Wright knocked down a pair of free throws with 31 seconds that effectively sealed the game.
Hampden-Sydney (2-0) used a late run in the opening period to take a 38-24 advantage into the half.
Averett (0-1) opened the second strong, scoring four of the period’s first five points to pull within 11 on junior Corey Baldwin’s layup in the paint.
Rowell paced the Cougars with a career-high 17 points while junior Bryson McLaughlin finished close behind with a career-high 14 points to go along with his six rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore Jordan Lewis rounded out three Averett players in double-digit scoring, finish with 12 in his first career start. Baldwin matched his career-high with 10 rebounds and doled out four assists. Sellars chipped in with nine rebounds and seven points.
Adam Brazil led Hampden-Sydney with a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers. The Tigers took advantage of their hot hands, knocking down 11 3s as a team.
After a breakneck start that saw neither team lead by more than three, Averett ripped off an 8-5 run midway through the first half that gave the Cougars a 21-17 advantage on Lewis’ 3-pointer with 9:46 remaining.
The Tigers closed the half with a 21-3 run that gave them a 38-24 lead going into the break.
Averett returns to action Saturday when it hosts Eastern Mennonite University at 2 p.m. at the Grant Center.