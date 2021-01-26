Westover Christian boys basketball earns lopsided win over Faith Christian

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team improved to 4-4 this season following a 58-23 win against Faith Christian Academy on Monday.

The Bulldogs took quick control with a 23-0 first quarter against the winless Lions, who dropped to 0-8. WCA led 41-9 at halftime.

All 12 Bulldogs scored, led by Dylan Aron and Josh Lewis with 11 points apiece. Aaron Haley collected six points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Luke Barber and Ashton Bettendorf both had five points while Neal Talbott, Dallas Wheeler and Matt Moore all supplied four points each. Lee Nelson, Chris Miller, Norah Burton and Isaac Von Eime all added two points each.

Westover tallied 15 assists and 14 steals in the game.

The Bulldogs return to action at 8 p.m. Thursday at Timberlake Christian.