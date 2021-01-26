 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westover Christian boys basketball earns lopsided win over Faith Christian
0 comments

Westover Christian boys basketball earns lopsided win over Faith Christian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team improved to 4-4 this season following a 58-23 win against Faith Christian Academy on Monday.

The Bulldogs took quick control with a 23-0 first quarter against the winless Lions, who dropped to 0-8. WCA led 41-9 at halftime.

All 12 Bulldogs scored, led by Dylan Aron and Josh Lewis with 11 points apiece. Aaron Haley collected six points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Luke Barber and Ashton Bettendorf both had five points while Neal Talbott, Dallas Wheeler and Matt Moore all supplied four points each. Lee Nelson, Chris Miller, Norah Burton and Isaac Von Eime all added two points each.

Westover tallied 15 assists and 14 steals in the game.

The Bulldogs return to action at 8 p.m. Thursday at Timberlake Christian.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Grammys opened with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert