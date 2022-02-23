Averett advances to USA South Conference semifinals

The Averett University men’s basketball team used a second-half run to advance to the USA South Conference semifinals with a 63-55 quarterfinals win over Southern Virginia University on Tuesday evening.

Averett (15-11), the No. 1 seed in the East Division, advances to Friday’s semifinals against No. 3 LaGrange College at 5 p.m. in a game at Covenant College.

A low-scoring first half ended with No. 4 Southern Virginia holding a 30-28 advantage. Junior Jalen Rowell got the second-half rally started for the Cougars with a pair of free throws that knotted the score at 30-30 with 18:49 remaining.

Scottie Ziegner put the Knights back in front with his layup in the paint, but junior Corey Baldwin tied things back up with his jumper at the 17:27 mark and sophomore Jason Sellars II gave the Cougars the lead for good with his layup in the paint that made it a 34-32 contest with 16:38 remaining.

Averett’s defense took over from there as the Cougars recorded three steals in the next seven minutes that shot them to a game-changing 17-0 run and 51-32 cushion on Sellars’ layup in the paint with 9:35 on the clock. Sophomore Jordan Lewis played a key defensive role, recording two steals, while Sellars chipped in with the other.

Averett pushed its lead back to 19 nearly a minute later on junior Miles Pauldin’s jumper in the paint with 8:23 on the clock.

Despite holding a double-digit lead for a majority of the second half, the Cougars still had to hold off a late rally from Southern Virginia (14-12). Starting with Conner Marchant’s 3-pointer with just under four minutes remaining, the Knights went on a 9-2 run that trimmed their deficit to 57-51 on Kade Harrick’s 3 with 58 seconds on the clock.

A pair of free throws from Lewis pushed Averett back in front by eight but Har-rick’s free throws got Southern Virginia within two possessions. That’s as close as the Knights got as the Cougars went 4-for-5 from the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the win.

Sellars turned in a stellar performance for Averett, leading the Cougars with 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Lewis chipped in with 11 points and three steals. Averett forced 18 turnovers while out-rebounding Southern Virginia 40-26 with Sellars, Baldwin and junior Bryson McLaughlin leading with seven apiece.

Malakai Olson led Southern Virginia with a game-high 16 points while Marchant finished close behind with 13. Elliot Spencer rounded out three players in double-digit scoring with 10. Marchant also recorded a game-high five steals while Spencer had three.

Southern Virginia stole the momentum early, taking a 22-14 lead on Brandin Ziegler’s jumper with just under seven minutes left in the first half. Averett responded with a 9-2 run to pull within one, 24-23, on Pauldin’s jumper in the paint with 3:54 on the clock.

The Knights countered with six consecutive points to take a 30-23 advantage on Marchant’s 3-pointer. Once again, the Cougars found an answer, closing the first half with five straight points to trim their deficit 30-28 going into the break on Sellars’ jumper in the paint with 22 seconds.