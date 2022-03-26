Averett baseball shuts out Southern Virginia in eight-inning win on senior day

Senior Avery Spicer's three-run homer on senior day highlighted Averett University baseball's 10-0 shutout in 8 innings over Southern Virginia University on Saturday afternoon at Owen-Fulton Field.

Averett (8-15, 3-3 USA South) totaled 10 runs on 12 hits to finish the three-game series with a victory over Southern Virginia (5-8, 2-4 USA South).

Averett took a 1-0 lead in the second on senior Jason Maggs' RBI groundout, which scored Spicer from third. The Cougars' offense continued to shine in the third. With the bases loaded, freshman Preston Robbins scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0, and Spicer followed with a three-run blast to left-center field to extend the lead to 5-0.

Robbins added an RBI single in the fourth inning, and sophomore Brandt Brophy drove in another insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give Averett a 7-0 advantage. Maggs added an RBI single in the seventh, and the Cougars ended the game early by run rule in the eighth when junior Nolan Maccabe scored on a wild pitch and Robbins plated senior Brandon Hatcher with a sacrifice fly to give Averett a 10-run margin.

Spicer went 3-for-3, finishing only a triple shy of hitting for the cycle on senior day. Robbins also had three hits, while Hatcher and Maggs totaled two hits each.

Freshman right-hander Jake Braun (1-0) earned his first collegiate win on the mound by pitching five scoreless innings. Freshmen Nathan Comer, Thomas Heaney III and sophomore Eric Hanson also pitched scoreless innings of relief as Averett's entire staff worked out of trouble throughout the game. Southern Virginia left 13 runners on.

Prior to the game, Averett honored Spicer, Hatcher, Maggs, senior Nate Tuck and senior Wesley Payne during a ceremony.