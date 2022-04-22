Averett baseball takes down Ferrum in non-conference road game to sweep series

Averett University baseball built an early lead and held off Ferrum College late for a 6-4 non-conference victory on Thursday night.

With the win, Averett (11-23) earned a series sweep of Ferrum (13-22) this season after also beating the Panthers 6-2 in Danville on March 30.

The Cougars got off to a hot start as freshman Preston Robbins' RBI fielder's choice scored junior Nolan Maccabe. Senior Avery Spicer followed with a two-run homer to left-center field to give Averett a 3-0 advantage in the first inning.

Ferrum answered with a two-run single in the bottom of the first, but Robbins found a hole on the right side for an RBI single in the top of the second to extend Averett's lead back to 4-2.

After the Panthers got back within one run on a solo homer in the third, Averett got an RBI single from freshman Mason Williams in the fifth. Robbins added another RBI fielder's choice in the sixth inning to put Averett ahead 6-3.

Ferrum got within 6-4 on an RBI single in the eighth before Averett closed the door on the victory. Spicer pitched the final 0.2 innings to earn his first save. Junior David Asbill (4-2) got the win after seven innings of work on the mound.

Averett's offense totaled 15 hits as Maccabe and senior Brandon Hatcher each went 3-for-5 at the top of the order. Sophomore Brandt Brophy and freshman Caden Grider each had two hits as well for the Cougars.

Averett was set to open a three-game conference home series against William Peace University on Friday.